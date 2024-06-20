Spend a sundowner with Asian Tapas and sushis at this contemporary eatery

The extensive menu focussed on Japanese and Cantonese dishes with vegan, gluten-free and Jain options. A beautiful platter of Foo wild salmon uramaki with blue rice and salmon was equal parts stunning to look at and taste. The Pink pepper prawns offered a variety of textures in a single bite, made more interesting with a fragrant chilli oil, a homemade sauce, jalapeño sauce and light soy that complemented the tapas.

Soon after, we opened a bamboo basket to reveal stunning Charcoal har-gow, gold dust in a cloud of piping hot steam. We dug in immediately, and enjoyed the umami flavours in a rapture.

The Salmon car paccio with Crispy quinoa in ponzu sauce was pungent and bold on flavours as was the Salmon ceviche.

The Umami black cod served in a deliciously sticky sweet-spicy sauce with sliced onions and scallion was a revelation, and a must-try in our books. “We are thrilled to launch our first outlet in Hyderabad, bringing our unique taste and tradition with unforgettable flavours and experiences,” say Keenan Tham & Ryan Tham, founders of Pebble Street Hospitality.

As the sun set lazily over the lake, we perused through the menu once again and called for the Foo blue butter Japanese fried rice with the Foo yellow curry in water chestnut, broccoli and mushroom which blended to form blissfully creamy bites. The Foo hakka noodles were bursting with flavours, and were a treat to dig into.

Soon, it was time for dessert, and we tried the Yuzu orange cream caramel which added the citrusy zing of oranges to a classic, bringing together the traditional-meets-contemporary philosophy of the restaurant once again. Rs 1,500 for two.

At Madhapur.