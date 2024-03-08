Discover the underrated gems of Lucknowi cuisine at this month-long food festival in Shamshabad

Lucknowi cuisine has always caught the fancy of city dwellers for its culinary resemblance to Dakhni cuisine from back home. So when Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Airport showcased their latest food festival Zaika-eHazratganj, we were more than excited to dig in.

We started our meal with a supremely comforting bowl of Shahi Badami Shorba, laden with fried onion and bites of meat.

The Zimikang ki Galouti Kebab made with yam was fragrant, with subtle flavours. The Shahi Seekh Kebab made with chicken had a zingy aftertaste, making it an ideal pairing with wine or cocktails. Pineapple and yoghurt dip served alongside the appetisers was especially noteworthy. The star of the appetiser course was Gosht Galouti Kebab with melt-in-yourmouth meat and an elaborate mix of seasonings.

We discovered some underrated gems from the cuisine in our main course. Starting with Dal e Aab, a buttery dal preparation that was subtle, yet filled with comforting goodness. The Hare Matar ka Nimona, a khichdi-like preparation, went heavy on green peas, filled with bold flavours. We then moved onto the curries, of which the Nawabi Murgh Korma stood out owing to its rich and creamy gravy. The Gosht Nihari with Tandoori Kulcha was another standout dish, with a tinge of spiciness to satisfy our palates.