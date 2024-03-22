Indulge in a variety of special festive delicacies, including the iconic haleem, kebabs, nihari, and more at the Ramadan Food Festival

As the sacred month of Ramadan unfolds, a divine ambience fills the air, echoing with the rhythms of worship, communal prayers, and cherished moments spent with loved ones. Devotees observe daily fasts from dawn till sunset, partaking in Suhoor (Sehri) before sunrise and breaking their fast with Iftar feasts at dusk. Tosh-E-Daan in Gachibowli invites you to embark on a culinary journey through its Ramadan Food Festival. The restaurant introduced a new menu for the festival, offering rich flavours of royal Mughlai and Hyderabadi delicacies, crafted to honour tradition and delight the palate. We visited the restaurant to relish the new offerings.
We commenced our meal with a beloved Hyderabadi delicacy known as Mutton Marag. This thin mutton stew typically served as a starter, is widely celebrated among non-vegetarians. We then tried Khubani Ka Kofta, a savoury interpretation of Hyderabad’s cherished dessert (Khubani Ka Meetha). This opulent dish featured cottage cheese dumplings infused with the essence of apricot and an array of aromatic spices, luxuriating in a luscious thick gravy. Adorned with a glistening chandi vark (edible silver foil), this gastronomic treat was savoured alongside the fragrant Sheermal. Next, we had Shahi Nalli Nihari, which embodies the essence of royalty in every bite. It consists of succulent pieces of tender lamb shank, slow-cooked to perfection in a rich and aromatic gravy.
What’s worth mentioning here is the star of the Ramadan festival menu — the Tosh-E-Daan Special Iftar Box. Derived from the concept of tosh-e-daan, meaning ‘tiffin box,’ this iconic offering is an assortment of treats designed for breaking the fast during Iftar. Encased within this portable box are Ramadan specialities, including haleem, lukmi, dahi vada, and a selection of fresh fruits accompanied by dates. The convenience of this takeaway box allows you to enjoy these delicacies wherever you may be observing your fast, making it an essential companion for your Iftar celebrations. For the unversed, haleem is a rich paste-like stew prepared using meat, lentils and spices. It’s a hit delicacy during this time of the year and people look forward to Ramadan to indulge in haleem. Lukmi is a local variation of samosa, showcasing a flat square patty stuffed with minced meat kheema.
We concluded our gastronomic journey with the exquisite Shahi Tukda, a quintessential dessert showcasing slices of bread topped with a velvety layer of rabri, enriched with thickened milk. Whether you are observing Ramadan or not, you could partake in the festivities of the food festival and savour these divine delicacies.
Rs 1,200 upwards for two.
At Gachibowli.