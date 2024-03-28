Hyderabad is ready to celebrate spring’s renewal with joyful traditions and festive feasts

As the sun sets on Easter Sunday, the city, with its lit-up churches, happy homes, and buzzing cafés, reflects a picture of calmness and joy. It’s a reminder that, at its core, Easter is about hope, renewal, and the joy of life — themes that are universal and timeless, much like the city itself. What stands out in Hyderabad’s Easter celebrations, especially in the busy cafés, is the seamless blending of cultures. It speaks of the city’s inclusive spirit, where festivals become reasons for everyone to come together, celebrate, and make merry. These cafés, with their accents, become spaces where stories are shared, friendships are forged, and the essence of humanity is glorified. The Easter special menus are a gourmand’s ecstasy, featuring an array of delicacies that blend the customary with a contemporary knack. The variety is tantalising, from hot cross buns, a staple, to more exotic fare like lamb roasts or spiced carrot cakes.

Spring feast

Le Café is rolling out something special that’s sure to warm your heart and delight your taste buds. They offer Eggstatic Baskets, not just any ordinary collection of treats, but a handpicked selection of the finest spring-inspired goodies. From the rich, fudgy layers of our eggless chocolate brownies that promise to leave you wanting more, to the creamy, dreamy cheesecakes that melt away on your tongue like morning dew under the sun. Each basket is a celebration, a burst of springtime joy that the outlet is eager to share with us. Whether you’re in the mood for something decadently rich or refreshingly light, they have got you covered. So, why not drop by and add a sprinkle of sweetness to your spring celebrations?

Price on request. At Hitech City.

Brunch that matters

Food Exchange will bring you a culinary voyage unlike any other with its Easter Hop Brunch. Envision a table laden with the freshest, most colourful springtime delights, each dish artfully prepared to entice your taste buds and elevate your brunch experience to new heights. As you immerse yourself in the savours of the season, the joyful ambience is enhanced by the laughter and excitement of our Easter egg hunt — a festive activity that promises fun and joy for guests of all ages. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather your loved ones, from family to friends, and create special memories amidst a backdrop of culinary excellence and springtime bliss. INR 2,499 upwards. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hitech City.

Season’s bounty

Tre-foni is setting the stage for a revelry that’s bound to leave a lasting impression. Picture a brunch where every dish tells a story, orchestrated to bring joy and satisfaction. Chefs have outdone themselves this Easter, preparing a spread that’s as generous as it is delightful. From traditional favourites to innovative creations, the menu is a tribute to the season’s abundance. It’s an opportunity to create cherished moments with those who matter most. Amidst the laughter, the sharing of stories, and the clinking of glasses, you will find the heartwarming traditions of Easter coming alive, making this brunch a truly memorable one.

`5,500 upwards for two. At Park Hyatt.

Middle Eastern elegance

Easter at Hummus House in Hyderabad feels like bringing two worlds beautifully together. Imagine walking into the café, where the air is fragrant with spices and the warmth of the welcome makes you feel instantly at home. It’s Easter but with a twist. The décor is a playful nod to traditional motifs, merged seamlessly with the rich textures and colours of the Middle East. The menu is where the magic happens. You start with the Creamy Avocado Hummus, which is as smooth as velvet and just the right blend of tangy and nutty. Then there’s the Garlic Rice, simple yet irresistibly aromatic. The Lebanese Manakish steals the show, its dough perfectly crisp. And you can’t miss the Falafel Bites — each morsel is a little explosion of joy. Ending the meal with a sizzler is an experience in itself, with the sizzling plate arriving at your table as comforting as exotic.

`1,000 for two. At Banjara Hills