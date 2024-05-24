This relaxed pan-Asian restaurant’s new menu is lip-smacking, to say the least

Come weekend and we’re instantly on the lookout for the latest watering hole to wash away the work blues. This week, we headed straight to Rika at Park Hyatt to try out their fully revamped menu, along with some delicious drinks.

The ambience at the restaurant put us in the mood for weekend revelry with a chic vintage inspired bar, vibrant art murals and plush seating. We picked a cosy corner to start our meal. A chilled portion of Cucumber kimchi and spiced crackers kept us company while we waited for our drinks to arrive.

From the bar, we tried the Watermelon and yuzu mocktail that was a refreshing palate cleanser between bites. Grapefruit infused gin fizz topped with tropical fruit added a zing to our meal.