Savour the royal flavours of Rampur with chef Osama Jalali at an event in Hyderabad

India’s culinary diversity is renowned, with each region offering a unique palate of flavours, cooking techniques and spices. For Hyderabad’s food enthusiasts, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is set to provide an authentic taste of Rampur’s royal kitchens through an exclusive dining experience from November 4 to 8. The highlight of the event will be a special popup dinner led by acclaimed chef Osama Jalali, transporting guests to the rich culinary heritage of Rampuri cuisine.

Rampur, located around 150 kilometres from Delhi, has a distinguished history as a princely state that served as a haven for master chefs fleeing Delhi during turbulent times. These chefs brought with them Mughlai, Awadhi, Rajput and Afghani culinary influences, leading to the creation of Rampur’s refined “courtly cuisine.” This blend of styles resulted in a sophisticated array of dishes that have come to define Rampuri food — a cuisine marked by the use of rare ingredients like lotus seeds, khus ki jad, pan ki jad and sandalwood, yielding flavours that are complex and aromatic.

A signature feature of this cuisine is the Taar Qorma, a luxurious mutton curry characterised by its layer of flavourful fat, known as taar, which adds a rich depth to the dish. This dish and others will be featured on chef Jalali’s specially curated menu, designed to showcase the artistry and opulence of Rampuri cuisine.

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace invites guests to join this culinary journey and experience the charm of Rampur’s royal cuisine — a fitting celebration of India’s diverse food heritage. This popup dinner is an opportunity to immerse in the authentic flavours of a historic North Indian tradition, set to be a memorable highlight for Hyderabad’s culinary scene.

For dinner

Price: Rs 2300++

From November 4th - 8th (Dinner),

At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

For brunch

Price: 2750 ++ (non-alcoholic brunch ) , ₹4000++ ( Alcoholic brunch), 4500++ (sparkling brunch)

On November 10th.