Check out this lake-front eatery’s revamped menu with lip-smacking modern Asian dishes

Taking a break from the bustling nightlife set in the swankiest high rises of the new city, we often crave for some downtime with friends and family in the midst of nature. And what better way to cool off, than at the biggest lake in town, holding both the old world charm and new city’s hustle together?

We made our way to Lake District Bar & Kitchen this week to check out their new food and beverage menu. The spot is one of the very few eateries in town that boasts of a stunning view of the Hussain Sagar lake, with undisturbed access to the stunning statue of Buddha and the palatial Telangana Secretariat office, offering a myriad of photo-ops.

We quickly settled in at their ground floor space overlooking the bar and called for the Escape from the new selection of signature cocktails. The gin based drink with apple, strawberry, orange, basil and lime juice was refreshing.

A few sips in, the appetisers were brought in promptly, starting with the Golden Pumpkin Prawn — a dish whose creamy sauces stole the show. The Chilli squid topped with a spicy mixture of flattened rice was an excellent accompaniment with chilled cocktails.

For those who love their spice, we’d recommend the Beijing prawns as a must try . We were asked to tread lightly, as the prawns were tossed in Bhut Jolokia sauce. The dish was deceptive, with flavours of sweetness hitting the palate first. A few bites in, the heat crept in sneakily, with a host of other delicious flavours.

The vegetarian options were delicious too, with the Edamame hara bhara kebab standing out. A seemingly simple dish packed with robust, layered flavours in every bite. We paired it with a rice based dish later, and the kebabs didn’t disappoint. From the newly launched Puffizza section featuring pizzas with puff pastry, the Mutton ghee roast puffizza was enjoyable, with the meat melting in the mouth.

Rs 1,300 for two. At Hussain Sagar, Khairatabad.