Experience a flavour trail of traditional cuisine at this Hyderabad restaurant

Indian cuisine is loved by all for its rich flavours and unforgettable spices. Similarly, Bharateeyam, a restaurant located in Lulu Mall, Kukatpally, brings this essence to life with a range of delectable dishes you’ll surely love.

Starting with soups, we had the Pata Shorba and Munakkada Mukkala Charu. The mutton-based Shorba was comforting, while the Munakada Charu, a tamarind-based delight, was a perfect beginning to our meal.

We then explored some interesting mocktails. With names as unique as X Press Saroja (vanilla ice cream-based), Chocolate Lips, Pacha Samudram (litchi juice-based), and Time Pass (coconut-based), we had to try a few! X Press Saroja and Pacha Samudram were especially refreshing, and Chocolate Lips was a treat for chocolate lovers.

For appetizers, Nimakaya Chepa Seekulu—a flavourful fish on a stick—was delightful. Other standouts were Kodi Seekulu, Stuffed Paneer Seekulu, and Malai Broccoli, each dish bringing unique flavours to the table.

The Green Peas Kaju Wada and Mokka Jonna Wada took us back in time with nostalgic flavours, adding a sentimental touch to our meal.

Moving to the main course, the Ragi Sankati with Chicken stole the show. This dish, available in both vegetarian (mixed veggies and rice) and non-vegetarian (chicken curry and rice) versions, was filling and incredibly flavourful. The Nalli Bokka Biryani, perfectly spiced, did not disappoint either and is a must-try for non-vegetarians.

We ended our meal on a sweet note with Apricot Delight, rounding off a hearty dining experience.

General Manager Sridhar Mula shared that they intentionally gave quirky names to the dishes to pique customers’ curiosity. “The names add to the experience,” he explained, “and the unique flavours keep people coming back.”

Bharateeyam is a great spot for amazing food—perfect for a gathering with friends and family. Make time to visit and enjoy the sumptuous dishes they have to offer!

Story by Shreya Veronica