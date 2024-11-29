This quaint Italian in Hyderabad eatery delights with house-made pastas, cheeses, wood-fired pizzas and more

Quaint spaces in the city allow us to take a pause and reflect on the weeks gone by, whether it’s by ourselves or with a loved one we’d like to spend uninterrupted time with. As Hyderabad grows, we often find ourselves on the lookout for such spaces that allow for some calm down time.

Our search ended at Ciao Italiano this week. Nestled in the serene bylanes of Jubilee Hills, a vibrant wall mural greeted us as we walked into the eatery. complete with rustic flooring, brick hued walls, and a carpet of luscious green creepers around us, the outdoor space looked like a nonna’s (grandma) home in Italy, complete with Italian music.

The cosy indoor space is done up with art pieces made from industrial waste, quirky vintage art prints, and pretty pottery to offset the rustic walls. We settled into the outdoor space that came alive with the plants, and called for the apple Kefir, a fermented probiotic drink that kept us cool in the afternoon. The drink was delicious, and an excellent introduction to the world of fermented beverages like kombucha and others.

From the newly revamped menu, we tried the bruschetta, a classic appetiser. ith fresh pesto, a delicious slice of tomato and mozzarella, the crispy sourdough base was teeming with fresh flavours.

The big Italian salad came next, with romaine lettuce, bell peppers, mushroom, cherry tomatoes and baked baby potatoes topped with a creamy dressing. Folks for whom salad is a full meal, this dish doesn’t disappoint. And for when the chilly weather calls for something decadent and comforting, the potato croquettes with a fluffy chilli mozzarella filling are a good choice.

We then tried the panzo, a deep fried pizza pocket stuffed with cheese, tomato sauce and other pizza fillings. We tried the Margherita panzo and were immediately floored by the popular street food. t was crunchy, cheesy, and bursting with flavours at the same time.

It was then time for the pastas — all handmade inhouse with flour and free-range eggs. We tried the Carbonara spaghetti, a popular favourite in Italy that didn’t disappoint us. The pasta dish was incredibly flavourful, enhanced by the bits of bacon. “Alongside our healthy house-made sauces, cheeses and pastas, we also ‘cure’ our own bacon, a tedious process that takes at least three weeks,” says Kaushik Patange, co-founder and chef at Ciao Italiano.

For the hardcore pizza fans, we’d recommend the Piomonte, topped with a creamy garlic and shallot puree, roasted mushrooms, and mozzarella. The mildly sweetened Tiramisu added a hint of sweetness to our day.

Rs 1,000 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

