Zuci combines global expertise with local flavours to create an unforgettable culinary experience

Chocolates are universally loved, with people indulging in a variety of flavours and textures. Whether plain, nutty, or infused with fruit, there’s a chocolate for every palate. Keeping this in mind, Zuci offers an exquisite selection of chocolates curated by its co-founder, Aparna Gorrepati. CE speaks to her about the whole concept of having a space dedicated just for chocolates.

Aparna shares, “Zuci, our patisserie, started in February 2020. Just seven weeks later, the pandemic forced us to shut down. We had to restart and rebuild everything twice due to COVID disruptions. By 2022, we relocated to our current space. Zuci is dedicated to patisserie, chocolates, and fresh bread. Everything is made in-house, from scratch — nothing premixed.”

Intoducing herself, she says, “I’m a chef, and my passion for chocolate spans over 15 years. After 20 years in the corporate world, I pursued chocolate studies in France and enhanced my expertise at Chocolate Academy, travelling to Belgium and the USA. This journey has become my full-time focus.”

On sourcing chocolate, Aparna explains, “We don’t do bean-to-bar as we prioritise consistency in flavour. Our range includes chocolates from Belgium, Venezuela, and Columbia, using international brands to ensure diverse palates.”

She adds, “Each product — cakes, chocolates, and hot chocolate — offers a unique experience. Hot Chocolate, in particular, is one of our bestsellers.”

Breaking stereotypes

Addressing the common perception of chocolate being for kids, she notes, “Chocolate isn’t just for children. It appeals to everyone, from kids to the elderly. We offer a flavour palette that includes fruits, nuts, and plain chocolate in dark, milk, and white varieties. Milk chocolate is especially popular with the Indian palate, given its familiarity.”

On the much-talked-about Kunafa Chocolate, Aparna reveals, “We’re collaborating with someone and will soon have it at our counters. It’s an exciting addition to our menu.”

When discussing the offerings at Zuci, Aparna points out, “We provide fresh bread made without preservatives, including sourdough tailored to customers’ requirements. We guide them on proper storage and the best ways to enjoy it. Moving on to croissants, we offer a variety like Hazelnut and Chocolate Croissant, Chocolate Wheel, Almond Croissant, and Pain au Chocolat.

For dessert lovers, we have over 20 options, including European desserts for non-chocolate eaters. Each item is crafted with attention to both appearance and flavour. For chocolate enthusiasts, we offer dark chocolate (70%) with fruits, nuts, caramel, or plain vanilla for those who prefer subtler flavours.”

Festive specials

Aparna highlights Zuci’s seasonal offerings, “For the festive season, we’re preparing rich plum cakes and Christmas goodies. Within a week, the patisserie will be transformed with Christmas decorations in vibrant reds and golds, creating a festive vibe that will last through January.”

Further elaborating on Zuci’s future, she says, “While we have plans to expand, for now, we’re focused on settling here. Hyderabad’s food scene is dynamic, with new places opening daily, so we’re taking things one step at a time. Alongside our festive offerings, we’re hosting Christmas workshops for kids to make the season even more special.”

Beyond chocolates, Zuci’s Gelato Sundae is a standout. Each flavour is rich, creamy, and delicious — a treat not to be missed.

Zuci offers a delightful experience for chocolate lovers and dessert enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re craving artisanal bread, elegant pastries, or indulgent chocolates, this patisserie is the perfect spot to visit with friends and family.

— Story by Shreya Veronica