Delicious bar food and a laid-back setting are highlights at this neighbourhood bar in Karkhana, Hyderabad

Three things make for a great night out with your buddies when you step out for drinks. A relaxed setting, good food and of course, an unlimited supply of your favourite drinks. And when you’re in the mood to just sit back, skip the histrionics and simply fill up your belly, a trusty drinks and snacks bar, dishing out some of the best snacks Indian cuisine has to offer, becomes the ideal setting.

This week, we discovered one such laid-back spot in Karkhana that claims to be your friendly neighbourhood bar. The ambience at Nava Restaurant and Bar is frillsfree and to the point. The well-stocked, stylish bar is right by the entrance, and a projector screening old cricket match reruns is positioned so the entire bar has uninterrupted viewing access. If you’re stepping in with your girls, we recommend heading to the private dining section that comfortably fits up to 20 diners.

Settling into the dimly lit space, we called for a few snacks from the Chakna menu, which featured spicy finger foods designed to go with your drinks. We started with the Sindhi favourite Aloo tuk served chaat style, topped with sev, chopped onions, and pomegranate. The dish didn’t disappoint, and we finished the entire bowl within minutes.

The Chinna Plates (small plates) section had a host of meat-based appetisers, of which the Amritsari macchi would be our pick. Served on a bed of fried curry leaves and green chillies, the batter-fried pieces of fish were well seasoned.

The beverage menu featured a host of signature concoctions, of which the Twist of nava stood out. The creamy drink topped with slivers of almonds and cashews kept the spice levels in check. If you’re feeling especially peckish, call for the Akavaya egg fried rice from the Pedda plates (big plates) section. Tossed in a Mango pickle spice mix, topped with a fried egg, it had just the right amount of spice that’s perfect for a night out drinking.

Rs 1,000 for two. At Karkhana.