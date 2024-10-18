From delicious bar bites to signature drinks, find it all at this newly launched cocktail lounge in Hyderabad

You're sitting under a canopy of coconut trees while little birds and sparrows chirp lightly all around you. The golden hour is glistening through the shadows, falling nimbly on the Monstera leaves that have now made a vintage wrought iron railing their home. Deep house music plays in the background as you’ re sipping a delicious handcrafted cocktail in the middle of the day. Sounds like bliss? We agree. The newly inaugurated cocktail lounge at Feu — Desserts, Bar & Kitchen offers a wild getaway in the lap of nature complete with gourmet bar bites and signature cocktails infused with botanicals, spices, fresh fruit and more.

We started with the Aperol blissini, an Aperol, strawberry and wine based concoction made with bittersweet Aperol and crisp sparkling wine, infused with the fresh sweetness of strawberries. To say the drink was delicious would be an understatement. With a fine balance of flavours, the cocktail ensured we came back for more. The beautifully designed menu with watercolour illustrations consisted of six signature drinks, with whiskey, gin, tequila, vodka and rum as the base, with something to offer for everyone.

From the bar bites, we called for the Truf fle mushroom & Spinach tartin, served on sweet Parmesan brittle. The topping with three types of Mushroom and spinach was incredibly creamy.

The Avocado carpaccio topped with Tempura crunch, Green apple salsa and Truffle mayo would be our pick for a light yet texture-filled option. From the meat-based bar bites, the Menchi chicken katsu served with a tangy dark soy dip was delightfully crunchy. The Parmesan chicken served on a Beet & thyme pita is an absolute must-try in our books, with juicy grilled chicken coupled with the Muhammara. While the portion sizes seemed small at the outset, the rich flavours in each dish ensured each bite was filling. To soothe your hunger pangs further, we’d recommend the Thai spicy chicken sandwich bursting with lemongrass and galangal flavours, encased in pillowsoft Shokupan bread.

Rs 2,500 for two. At Jubilee Hills.