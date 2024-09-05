The revamped menu at this popular Madhapur brewery had us licking our fingers

Most of us have that one go-to spot in town — a crowd favourite that everyone can agree on. Be it the good food, great drinks or the impeccable vibe, our favourite spots in Hyderabad are sacrosanct, our own ‘Central Perk’ in the big city, if you will. This week, we were elated to discover a spot that has the makings of a go-to eatery.

Red Rhino — Craft Brewery and Inspired Kitchen has recently revamped its menu to include a few Indian and European dishes with a unique twist. With the rains lashing out on the city, the space was moderately packed, albeit with spirited diners. We cosied up by the window walls that offered a simultaneous view of the pouring rains and the bar.

First order of business at a brewery? Beer. We settled on the Belgian wit — a refreshing fruity flavoured beverage with a smooth texture. We paired that with the RR signature royyala vepudu that started off our meal on a quintessentially desi note.

For those of us whose dining out scene isn’t complete without Asian food, we’d recommend the Sea pearl dumplings with coconut prawn and green chilli. The piping hot dumplings were simply god-sent on the gloomy day. From the Red Rhino Concoctions, we tried the Screwball old fashioned, which was a fun take on the classic cocktail. With floral honey and cheesecake syrup, the drink topped with an orange rind uplifted our senses with every sip. We paired the concoction with the Mutton filo pie. With pulled mutton baked in filo pastry served with a decadent bone marrow and caramelised onion based gravy, the standout dish reminded us of another iconic pastry dish of Hyderabad — the Luqmi.