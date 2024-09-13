Explore the best of Modern Indian cuisine at this gourmet restaurant in Begumpet

Modern Indian cuisine has taken the culinary world by storm at restaurants across the globe. Be it fusing European techniques with Indian flavours, or showcasing street food in a gourmet setting, the permutations and combinations of the cuisine are truly endless. This week, we discovered one such underrated spot in Hyderabad that is making strides by serving epicurean feasts while catering to the local palate.

Once Upon a Time at Hotel Green Park is understated in its appearance. While the restaurant has been around for decades, it has recently completed five years serving Modern Indian delicacies. Marking the anniversary, the team has recently launched their revamped menu, featuring signature dishes patrons have popularised over the years.

Completely done up in hues of black and grey with hints of brass, gold and copper peeking through, the eatery let the food take the centre stage throughout the meal. We noticed some beautiful wall décor imitating traditional mortar and pestle grinders, hand-carved with designs of the rangoli.

We started with a bowl of Paya shorba with Sheermal croutons. The thick, flavourful broth was an absolute star of a dish to begin our meal. The Chettinad fish mousse was served alongside a slice of toast spiced with curry leaves. When eaten together, the familiar flavours quickly brought us back to our roots. For our vegetarian friends, we’d recommend the Paneer makhni donut as a must-try dish. Served European café style, we cut open the deep-fried paneer cutlet to reveal a soft, creamy stuffing, which we dipped in the makhni gravy for the perfect bite of crispy exteriors blended with luscious, creamy flavours.