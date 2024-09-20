Check out this eatery’s new menu featuring healthy rice bowls and appetisers

Most of our Instagram feeds have been inundated with folks vacationing in Europe over the last few months. For those of us suffering from the fear of missing out, especially exotic dishes at adorable eateries, we’ve found the perfect spot in town to head to, for a little Mediterranean vacation of our own.

Kôrtyard Café at Film Nagar has recently revamped their menu to include a host of appetisers, rice bowls, puff pizzas, cold brew coffees and burgers with a unique, healthy twist. Something that works for the eatery is its incredibly relaxing ambience. Completely done up in neutrals, a view of gorgeous trees outdoors while Bossa Nova plays in the background made the perfect setting for our afternoon coffee run.

We picked the Salted caramel cold brew off the new coffee offerings. Without being overly sweet, the coffee was an excellent pairing to go with a host of appetisers. The BBQ chicken satay came first. Glazed with a beautiful sweetsavoury barbecue sauce, the satay skewers with succulent chicken were grilled to perfection.

The Harissa chicken would be our pick for its subtle flavours. Marinated in Harrisa paste, olive oil and garlic, the appetiser was served with a refreshing mint yoghurt dip that further added to the flavour profile. We recommend the In house chicken nuggets if you’re craving something fried. Without being overly greasy, the nuggets had a satisfying crunch to every bite. Interestingly, the Kôrtyard fish n Baked fries did away with traditional potato fries, substituting them with baked sweet potato fries. We are told that their breads are made in-house and their pizzas use a mix of almond flour.