Get your monsoon comfort food craving sorted with vegetarian pan-Asian delights

“When it rains, it’s the moral responsibility of potatoes to dip themselves in batter and jump into boiling oil!” goes the WhatsApp forward that makes a customary appearance into our family groups every year during monsoon. There is some truth to the jibe though; comfort food and pouring rains go hand-in-hand like two best friends in cahoots.

This week, we visited Ta.Ma.Sha Resto Café to check out their new seasonal menu that celebrates this hankering for indulgent foods when it starts to rain. While monochromes and neutral colours are seemingly the new trend in interiors, the eatery embraces colour with an installation of colourful umbrellas on the ceiling, cosy corners and comfortable seating to finish the look. We recommend heading here during the day to enjoy the glimmering natural light coming through the façade.

Their seasonal menu consists of various options like baos, ramen bowls, momos and other fried snacks. First, the Tibetan veg bao served on a bed of shredded cabbage was brought in, steaming hot. We bit into the pillow-soft buns to reveal a flavourful filling made of a variety of vegetables. We’d recommend the Corn cheese bites as a must-try at the eatery. The Crispy cutlets had a decadent fillings of cheese, making every bite indulgent, sprinkled with a delicious and house-made spice mix that made us go back for more.