Expect delicious Nahari Paya, Kheema Pav, Khichdi Khatta and more on this special breakfast menu

Beyond the famed biryani, the gastronomic scene in Hyderabad boasts a delightful array of delicacies, blending Nizami elegance with Mughlai, Turkish, and Arabic influences. This harmonious fusion of cultures transforms each dish into a wonderful experience, captivating food enthusiasts from far and wide. For those yearning to savour the authentic essence of Hyderabadi breakfast, the renowned restaurant, Hyderabad House has answered the call. Embracing its legacy, the eatery has unveiled a special breakfast menu, available exclusively on weekends across the two outlets at Begumpet and Jubilee Hills.

On a leisurely weekend morning, we embarked on a journey to the restaurant, eager to sample their delectable breakfast offerings. We started with the beloved Nahari Paya served alongside Sheermal, a delightful pairing that truly tantalises the taste buds. Nahari Paya, a cherished dish featuring slowcooked meat immersed in a fragrant and aromatic gravy, is traditionally savoured with naan bread. As a hearty breakfast option, we enhanced the experience by complementing it with Sheermal, a type of flatbread crafted from maida flour, resulting in a truly wholesome and satisfying meal.

Kheema Pav

Chole Puri

Right after this, we eagerly delved into another breakfast favourite — Kheema Pav. This comforting dish has long been our go-to whenever hunger strikes in the morning. The heavenly combination of delicious minced meat paired with soft pav bread did not disappoint us in the slightest. For those curious about vegetarian options, there are some amazing choices available. From this selection, we opted for the irresistible Chole Puri—a match made in heaven! The perfectly fluffy, deep-fried puris were lovingly dipped into piping hot chole, creating a taste sensation that lingered for a long time. Hyderabadis, known for their penchant for rice dishes, will find delight in the offering of Khichdi Khatta at this eatery. This flavourful rice dish is served alongside Khatta, a tangy accompaniment crafted primarily with tamarind and sesame seeds. Apart from these dishes, they are also serving Bheja Fry, Gurda Fry, Chicken Khorma & Paratha, Omelette, Egg Bhurji, Saag Puri, Praatha and chai! Now, whenever you plan a breakfast outing with friends, you know exactly where to drop by for an unforgettable experience.

Rs 500 upwards for two. Saturday and Sunday. 7 am to 10 am.

At Begumpet.