This palatial café in Nagole is turning heads with its stunning ambience and innovative treats

Café culture is briskly taking over Hyderabad, and has found its latest haven at a sprawling new space at Nagole. We entered Café Encanto on a busy Friday evening to find the place completely packed. Excited diners stationed themselves around the serene Koi fish pond that formed the focal point of Encanto’s outdoors, with a sculpture wall and high arches bringing the space together.

We chose a spot indoors, and soaked in the aromas of freshly brewed coffee while perusing through the multi-cuisine menu. First order of business, coffee. We ordered a portion of Iced Caramel Mocha that had a familiar caffeine kick with a sweet aftertaste. We called for a portion of the Korean Fried Chicken first, served on a bed of mustard sauce. The crunchy bites went well with the iced coffee, making for a satisfying early evening snack.

Ghee Roasted Pizza

We tried the Ghee Roasted Chicken Pizza next, which instantly reminded us of delicious baked goods from local bakeries, presenting the perfect fusion of Western dishes combined with the genius of Indian flavours. We also tried the Mexican Chicken Pizza, with a generous topping of jalapeños that added a zing to every bite without being overpowering. Interestingly, all the pizzas at the café are exclusively made on a puff pastry base.

Lamb Marag Rice

The café has a couple of options from the Dakhni cuisine that we were excited to try. We called for the Lamb Marag Rice served with a thickened Marag gravy and coconut rice which we thoroughly enjoyed. The fuss-free presentation quickly transformed the rich, layered dish into hep café style grub. “Sprawling across 13,000 square feet, we’re the biggest café in East Hyderabad at present. With a multi-cuisine menu, European style décor, and coffee brought in from Chikmagalur, we’re eager to introduce café culture to diners who are mostly used to restaurant style fine dining,” says Ashish Reddy, co-founder of Café Encanto. We tried the Avocado Devilled Eggs next, with an avocado filling piped into hard boiled egg halves in admirable pink, served with a salad on the side. The colourful dish was not just adorable to look at, but got wholesome with each bite. The salad tossed in a simple lemon drizzle offset the creamy filling.

From the Big Plates, we tried a portion of the Nasi Goring served alongside pickled carrots and grilled chicken. While the fried rice was tweaked to suit the Indian palate, the juicy chicken remained the star of the dish with balanced spices. For dessert, we tried the marble cake covered in a layer of chocolate ganache with crunchy bits that elevated the classic further.

Rs 1,500 for two. At Nagole.