The Globe Grub, a dedicated buffet restaurant in the city, opens a new outlet in Jubilee Hills

Speciality restaurants hold unique charm, yet discovering a destination where one can relish treats from different cuisines bring unparalleled joy. The Globe Grub, a celebrated buffet restaurant in the city has expanded its horizons with a new outlet in Jubilee Hills after its first venture in Gachibowli. Owners Puneet Kalra, who is a hardcore foodie himself, and his wife Khushboo, envisioned this culinary haven to cater to diverse taste preferences. We paid a visit to the new outlet to taste their offerings. The restaurant offers 80 plus flavours, serving a variety of cuisines including Chinese, Indian, Italian, Continental and even some local dishes with Nawabi twists.

After entering, we were smitten by the classy and contemporary style ambience. The chairs and sofas showcased traditional cane work, while the walls, adorned in subtle bottle green and grey hues, exuded sophistication. The vibrant presence of fresh green plants not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal but also infused the space with a lively and rejuvenating atmosphere. Chandelier-style lamps gracefully illuminate, creating a favourable atmosphere for the visitors. In addition to the traditional buffet-style setup, a live counter right in the centre showcased culinary professionals skillfully crafting dishes with raw ingredients, offering a unique and interactive experience for food enthusiasts.

Corn Salt & Pepper

We started with some delicious appetisers including Hyderabadi paneer tikka where marinated paneer cubes were perfectly infused with rich spices. Hare Matar ki Shammi, a vegetarian patty prepared with green peas also had a harmonious blend of textures and aromatic spices. From the crispy selections, we fondly recall indulging in the Corn Salt & Pepper and the delightful Onion Rings, each boasting a perfect crunch. Another creamy and tasty appetiser Cajun Spice Potato truly tugged at our heartstrings. Providing a delightful vegetarian twist to the traditional Galawat Kebabs, they insisted on trying Mushroom Galawat. Crafted with finely minced mushrooms, it intriguingly captures the original’s flavours, delivering a taste that mirrors the authentic dish. From the non-vegetarian picks, we gorged on Mutton Rampuri Seekh, Murgh Chettinad Tikka which had a wonderful regional twist and even Dum ki Machi Patre Wali, a delicacy wherein cooked fish comes beautifully wrapped in fragrant leaves.

Sev Puri

From the main course, we chomped on Dal Makhani with desi breads, Aloo Gobi Sunehere Wale, Stir Fry Vegetables, Baked vegetables and even Veg Sanghai Noodles that were satisfying to the core. In consideration of the winter season, they thoughtfully made Sarson ka Saag available at the counter. What stood out for us was the luscious Butter Chicken and the biryanis namely Hyderabadi Veg Dum Biryani and Murgh Dum Biryani. The Nihari Gosht and Egg Curry were irresistible. What deserves a special mention is the live counter which was divided into various sections including chaat, Pan-Asian, Salads, in-house dips and chutneys and a wide range of exotic desserts. We tried our hands on flavourful Pani Puri, Papdi Chaat, Raj Kachori, Dahi Puri and others. When asked, a chef from the Mongolian counter promptly prepared and served us piping hot Prawn Noodles. Certainly, not to be overlooked is the enticing variety of pastas and pizzas available from the Italian section.

Dim sums

Lal Maas

Their dessert offerings also included everything from Angoori Kala Jamun, Gajar ka Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Kesari Jalebi with Rabdi to Kiwi Pastry, Dark Chocolate Mousse, Lemon Swiss Roll, Dry Carrot Cake, Cream Caramel and others. These are just a few highlights from the extensive and diverse menu. If you ever feel the need to indulge in a variety of treats, consider visiting The Globe Grub.

Rs 1,800 upwards for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

