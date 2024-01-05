The newly opened Luno lounge is a one stop destination for all things food, drinks and leisure 

On the other side of Hyderabad, at the Financial District and Gachibowli, an urban transformation is underway, with new luxury bars, cafés, and lounges sprouting like constellations in the night sky. From Anthm, Tabula Rasa and Antera Kitchen and Bar to Mamalola Penthouse—the roster is growing immensely, all thanks to the vast space and proximity to the IT hub. The latest entrant to this bar-hopping list is Luno lounge that we visited this weekend. The name derived from the Latin word "Luna," means Moon and prepares us to experience a cosmic connection. Enter inside and the lounge justifies its celestial name, transforming into an amphitheater-like spectacle, bathed in the enchanting glow of dim lights as if casting an astral spell upon its visitors. A stage is set up to showcase live performances from poetry to music where artistic voices echo through al fresco and indoor seating so you can revel in live acts while enjoying drinks and food.

Indoor seating at Luno

At the bar counters, a shelf adorned with dehydrated citrus garnishes is ready to crown cocktails swirling with indulgent concoctions. Venture further, and Luno's expansive, state-of-the-art kitchen unfolds, where global cuisine is meticulously prepared, and artisanal breads are baked in-house, a testament to the commitment to authenticity in meal preparation. You can experience the true charm of this lounge at night when it shines like a gem in the nocturnal embrace.

Crafted bites

Flavours from home

After a brief tour, we settled indoors and delved into their extensive menu featuring bar snacks, soups, starters, salads, tandoors, main courses, desserts, and mocktails. Our choice was the Nallakaram Kodi Vepudu, a standout from Telangana's spice-infused culinary tradition. The dish presented crispy fried chicken chunks, harmoniously blended with the aroma of Indian spices, offering an irresistible temptation for those seeking authentic local flavours.

Nallakaram Kodi Vepudu

Another Indian delight that captivated our taste buds was the street-style Vada Pao bites. The vada nestled between the paos, sprinkled with gunpowder, and accompanied by mint chutney, invited a devouring spree. For those with a Hyderabadi spirit, the Konaseema Prawns Pulao was a swift finish as a maincourse. The rice, infused with an array of spices, provided a delightful burn complemented by the succulent flavor of tender prawns, leaving us craving for more.

Konaseema Prawns Pulao

Global delights

Their menu also offers French, Italian, Continental and Pan-Asian offerings. We tried our hands on the traditional French dish Chicken Vol-au-vent which translates to ‘wind blown’ referring to its light puff pastry shell. Its crispy layers were filled with a creamy blend of minced chicken in white sauce and garnishing of fresh herbs that whispered French artistry. If you like saucy flavours then try their Teriyaki Chicken Bao that reveals a sweet savoury symphony with chicken stripes enclosed in pillow soft buns.

Teriyaki Chicken Bao

Amongst Pan Asian delights, we chose the Mushroom Corn Dimsums, a contemporary variation of the usual meat based fillings. The vegetal and earthy taste of mushroom paired in harmony with the nutty taste of corn while the very thin outer covering ensured we got the best version of this Cantonese dish.We finished off the meal with the star dessert — Pannama Hazlenut that soaked us in a mousse of indulgence. The buttery nutty Hazlenuts were plotted in a bed of chocolate to craft an irresistible delight. This heavenly dessert stole the thunder of New York Cheesecake with its nosh up taste that’d make you have cheat days almost everyday!

Desserts

An adventurous sanctuary

Luno is located at a four acre expansive area that is soon to become a one-stop destination for all things leisure and fun! There is drive-in Dancing Plates located just beside Luno that offers affordable food in an open air seating space. If you’re an adventure junkie, head to the nearby adventure park, Flip Side, opened in 2018.

Activities at Flip Side

Enjoy exciting activities like go karting, archery, paintball, racing tracks, football, cricket avenues and more with your friends and family. Soon there are plans to start indoor board games, VR, bowling arena and other entertainment zones so that it becomes a go-to spot for a full day family outing. If you’re worrying about parking, like you do in most cafes in Banjara and Jubilee Hills, you need not as Luno has a big parking lot.

Drive-in Dancing Plates near Luno

The lounge is also near to staycation properties and luxury hotels like Lemon Tree, Sheraton Hyderabad and Hyatt if you want a peaceful sojourn and is 5 mins walk from ORR.

Rs. 2,000 for two. At Nanakramguda

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada

