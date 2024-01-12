Café Casa De Latte adds some amazing drinks and savoury delights to the menu

There is an unparalleled joy in relishing a luxuriously creamy coffee, crowned with froth that dances on the brim. Enhancing this bliss is an opulent spread of freshly baked delicacies. Imagine the serenity of returning from a brisk morning walk, pausing for a quick coffee or indulging in a cosy coffee date with a friend in a quaint café — a haven of warmth and comfort. It serves as the perfect remedy to embrace the chilly winter days, surrounded by the aromatic allure of steaming coffee and the enticing aroma of freshly baked delights. Café Casa De Latte located close to KBR National Park in Banjara Hills, has added a few more interesting drinks and savoury treats to their menu.

The alfresco coffee shop beckons, inviting you to bask in quality time with loved ones amidst nature’s embrace. Nestled in greenery, it offers an idyllic setting where you can savour bakery delights to your heart’s content and sip on your favourite coffee. We visited the café to try some of their new additions.

Triple Cheese Chicken Panini

The first thing we tried our hands on was a drool-worthy Halloumi Bagel Sandwich. As interesting and unique as it sounds, the bagel came stuffed with Halloumi, a semisoft cheese with a stretchy, rubbery texture accompanied by a medley of vibrant vegetables — creating a wonderful combination of flavours. Next, we gorged on Triple Cheese Chicken Panini — a grilled delicacy that promises fine taste and crispy perfection to the core. Each mouthful extended a warm invitation to luxuriate in the dish, crafting an experience that captivated the palate with its exceptional flavours and textures.

Java Iceberg

Freshly baked

As far as the drinks were concerned, we had a Hot Biscoff Latte, featuring an aromatic embrace of freshly brewed espresso, elegantly entwined with the decadent sweetness of Biscoff. Unlike other Biscoff desserts you may have had, this offering is a warm embrace on a chilly winter day, capturing the essence of a cosy hug in a comforting beverage. All those who enjoy cold drinks can opt for Java Iceberg which is thick, creamy and truly appetising. Their Passion Fruit Ice Tea was yet another hydrating beverage with the pleasant essence of passion fruit. This invigorating drink can be your go-to for lifting spirits on a dull day. The co-founder of the café, Hafeez Ali reveals plans to expand drink offerings, exploring creative variations with the infusion of citrus fruits alongside their signature coffee blends.

Rs 1,000 upwards for two.

At Banjara Hills.