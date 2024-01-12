Newly opened Anthe Kitchen offers a diverse array of appetising Telugu dishes

In the realm of Hyderabad’s cosmopolitan culinary scene, the emergence of Telugu kitchens adds a touch of nostalgia, bringing the residents closer to their cultural roots. On that note, the newly opened — Anthe Kitchen stands as a testament to the resurgence of regional delicacies, contributing to the rapid rise of Telugu kitchens. It embodies a culinary journey that transcends mere sustenance, creating an immersive experience that resonates with the essence of native flavours and traditions. Intrigued by the allure of the beautiful place, we embarked on a visit to this restaurant. Our purpose was to delve into the diverse array of offerings.

As we stepped into this enchanting destination, a world of beauty unfolded before us. The entrance, adorned with rustic wooden benches, elevated showcases, and antique pillars, transported us to a bygone era. Inside, the warm palette of brown, beige, and golden hues exuded a rustic and homely ambience. Elaborate cane work on wooden chairs echoed tradition, while the gleaming cutlery, reminiscent of brass utensils from older times, captivated our gaze. In addition, a corner was dedicated to showcasing old and antique utensils, each meticulously arranged in distinct blocks on a wall. Nostalgic elements and a traditional homely setting pleasantly intertwined, striking a chord that resonated with our hearts. We couldn’t resist delving into the culinary delights that awaited us.

We started our gastronomic trip with some amazing vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters. Bangla Paneer presented a visually delightful treat, showcasing flavourful chunks of paneer nestled between fried slices of potato, elegantly held together with a toothpick. Undoubtedly, it was crispy and equally flavourful. We also picked Thota Kura Tikki Fry, a savoury appetiser prepared with fresh green amaranth leaves and a whole lot of spices. Next, we gorged on a prawn dish – Bheemavaram Poyyala Vepudu. The spicy prawn fry was a culinary homage to the coastal flavours of Bhimavaram, a town located in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The Rajma Galouti, made with kidney beans, was an epic vegetarian take on the famous Lucknowi delicacy.

After this, we experienced comfort like never before with mouthwatering Ghee Kaju Pulao — a simple yet satiating delight. This flavoured rice dish is paired with a decadent masala, brimming with an abundance of cashews and aromatic spices. The Dosa with Chicken Curry from the Anthe Special Combo section was a unique departure for those seeking a break from the traditional dosa with sambar and chutney. While the restaurant primarily showcases South Indian delights, it also boasts an extensive array of dishes from the North Indian and Chinese sections. If you are going for beverages, do relish Shrikhand Shake, a thoughtfully crafted drink where each sip is a delight, offering a nice experience that mirrors the exquisite charm of Shrikhand in liquid form.

From the desserts, Anthe Special Rasmalai stood out. This cherished sweet dish was served with a bed of feni (seviyan), offering a delightful twist to the traditional presentation. The Chocolate Gulab Jamun, on the other hand, lived up to expectations, delivering a delightful and satisfying experience. So, with the addition of another Telugu kitchen to the city, consider planning a visit soon!

Rs 1,200 upwards for two.

In Madhapur.

