Try authentic regional delicacies from the Kongu belt at Hyderabad's Kongunadu Legendary Cuisine

Last year in 2023, Hyderabad embraced a new wave of Telugu kitchens opening up, each offering a spicy flavour explosion. But if you wish to explore beyond Telugu cuisine, try a meal at the recently opened Kongunadu Legendary Cuisine. It sets itself apart by bringing flavours from the Kongu belt. For the unversed, the term Kongunadu translates to "nectar land" in Tamil, reflecting the region's abundance and richness in resources. Geographically, Kongunadu encompasses the western part of Tamil Nadu, covering districts like Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and parts of Dindigul and Krishnagiri. This region is celebrated for its fertile soil, thriving textile industries, and vibrant cultural heritage including culinary traditions.

To map it, we stepped into Kongunadu Legendary Cuisine expecting an extravagant lunch. Firstly, the interiors captivated us with colourful Kondapalli dolls adorning the space. Further, stone carvings on the wall picturised rustic villages and temple sites of South India. Move ahead and the traditional casework wooden upholstery seeped us into the nostalgia of a typical South Indian dining area.

We perched in a corner spring their menu offering local items—from layered flatbreads (parota), dosas, chicken fry, lentil-based stew (sambhar) and biryanis to horse gram soup (rasam), seafood and coconut pudding (payasam). Soon, the welcome dish of Mokkajonna Vada arrived for a crispy start! The deep-fried vada made of black gram batter and stuffed with sweet corn was a heady snack when complemented with mint chutney.

Next came the Parota with Chicken curry which was a total show stealer as a main course. Succulent chicken pieces in flavourful curry paired with the flaky crispy parotta showcased wholesomeness on a plate. You can also try Parota with Mutton Chukka, Veg Korma, Mutton Curry and Talakaya Curry which will take you on a culinary trail down south.

A food journey is incomplete without digging your hands in a pot of biryani! We relished the special Kongu Mutton Biryani that lent the umami notes of red meat. On the contrary, rice lovers can also try steamed rice with Kongu Fish Curry. This thick gravy dish had a super tangy taste lent by tamarind and proved to be a beautiful medley of aromatics and spices. We also feasted over their veg and non-veg special thalis that comprised prawns, lentils, beetroot, chicken, mutton and fish dishes for a majestic affair. Interestingly, all the offerings including soups, starters, main courses and combos, were rich in flavour without overpowering on spiciness, which makes the restaurant set apart from Telugu dine-ins.

The grand finale brought the sweet symphony of Payasam to the table. This pudding-like dessert had thin vermicelli that underwent a slow-cooking process in milk, resulting in a thick and creamy texture that was just exquisite! The dessert was garnished with nuts, adding a delightful touch to our ending.

Rs.1,000 for two. At Gachibowli.

