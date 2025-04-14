Embark on a global culinary journey with this Hyderabad bistro’s new menu

For the main course, the Creamy saffron risotto with blackened grilled chicken was an indulgent delight. The creamy saffron-infused rice was rich and luxurious, perfectly complemented by the smoky blackened chicken and a generous topping of parmesan cheese. It was the kind of dish that envelops you in warmth. The Mongolian bowl rice offered a symphony of flavours, with shallow-fried diced chicken tossed in soy sauce, paired harmoniously with chilli garlic soy rice. The well-balanced sweet and spicy profile made it an absolute joy. For those seeking a homely touch, the Andhra kodi kura with karapak rice did not disappoint, bringing familiar, comforting flavours to the table.

The grand finale arrived in the form of two exquisite desserts. The Biscoff cheesecake featured a buttery biscoff crust topped with an airy, creamy cheese layer, while the Hazelnut chocolate mousse cake was a decadent delight, with velvety hazelnut mousse crowned with rich chocolate ganache. Each bite was pure bliss, offering the perfect conclusion to an unforgettable dining experience.

INR 2,000 for two. At Jubliee Hills.