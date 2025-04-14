Embark on a global culinary journey with this Hyderabad bistro’s new menu

From rich Mediterranean influences to bold Asian spices and comforting European classics, every plate at Oka is crafted to deliver a truly memorable dining experience. This week, we had the pleasure of exploring their new menu, a celebration of global flavours that promised a memorable gastronomic adventure.
Setting the tone for the meal, Berry first night proved to be a refreshing start, awakening the palate with its vibrant notes.
The appetisers were spectacular. The Mediterranean chicken skewers took centre stage, grilled to perfection and served with creamy tzatziki. The skewers were succulent and packed with flavours, leaving us craving more. Sholey murgh ki tikka was a treat for tandoori lovers, its marinade of almond paste, brown onion, and mint chutney elevating the dish to new heights. Each bite was infused with smoky, nutty, and tangy notes, making it the quintessential hearty tandoor delicacy.
Among the vegetarian offerings, the Smoked tandoori jackfruit was a revelation. This innovative preparation transformed jackfruit into a dish that was both meaty and refreshing, proving its versatility. The Crispy lotus stem in chilli plum was another standout. Crisp lotus stems were stir-fried with honey, bell peppers, and cooking wine, striking the perfect balance between sweet and spicy. The red chillies imparted just the right amount of heat, while the spring onion garnish added a burst of freshness, ensuring every bite was an explosion of flavour.
For the main course, the Creamy saffron risotto with blackened grilled chicken was an indulgent delight. The creamy saffron-infused rice was rich and luxurious, perfectly complemented by the smoky blackened chicken and a generous topping of parmesan cheese. It was the kind of dish that envelops you in warmth. The Mongolian bowl rice offered a symphony of flavours, with shallow-fried diced chicken tossed in soy sauce, paired harmoniously with chilli garlic soy rice. The well-balanced sweet and spicy profile made it an absolute joy. For those seeking a homely touch, the Andhra kodi kura with karapak rice did not disappoint, bringing familiar, comforting flavours to the table.
The grand finale arrived in the form of two exquisite desserts. The Biscoff cheesecake featured a buttery biscoff crust topped with an airy, creamy cheese layer, while the Hazelnut chocolate mousse cake was a decadent delight, with velvety hazelnut mousse crowned with rich chocolate ganache. Each bite was pure bliss, offering the perfect conclusion to an unforgettable dining experience.
INR 2,000 for two. At Jubliee Hills.