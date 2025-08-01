Take your tastebuds on a tour with this fun and flavour-packed ramen festival in Hyderabad

And then came what we were nervous and excited to try, the Ghost broth ramen. Inspired by Korean fire noodles, this was a thick, spicy broth with chewy Korean-style noodles, corn, edamame, and oyster ear mushrooms. The heat was real, nose-running, eyes-watering real. But beneath the spice was a depth built from the fresh crunch of the veggies and the umami from the mushrooms, which gave this ramen its body. Imagine yourself with these bowls, warm, wild, and wonderfully inventive, as the clouds roll in and you yearn for food that truly hits the spot.

INR 1,500 onwards for two. On till the end of August. At Jubilee Hills.

