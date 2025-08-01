Take your tastebuds on a tour with this fun and flavour-packed ramen festival in Hyderabad

The waft of the broth, the bamboo chopsticks you split in half, the noodles swimming between multiple toppings — you get the bowl in front of you, and your mouth waters in anticipation. That’s the effect ramen has on us all. At Taro’s limited-time Ramen Festival, this ritual takes a new meaning with five inventive, fusion-style ramen bowls.
We began with the Spicy wave ramen, a miso broth with Thai chili, bok choy, basil, and garlic. While the chili brought just the right kick, the herby basil cooled things down. The bok choy added a fresh crunch, and the thin, silky noodles soaked up all the flavour. It was spicy, herbaceous, and totally delicious.
Next came the Urban slurp ramen, a tangy lemongrass-infused broth topped with soy-marinated egg, green beans, cabbage, and a soft pork roll that’s first boiled, then baked. The earthy broth seeped deep into the vegetables, while the pork, rich and tender, absorbed every drop. The lemongrass lingered, adding a citrusy lift to an otherwise grounded, umami-rich experience.The Basil bomb leaned sweeter, creamier, and incredibly comforting. It’s a bowl of Japanese katsu chicken, Thai herbs, and a coconut-miso broth that was silky and indulgent. With subtle, complex flavours, it coated the mouth with mellow richness. The broth also brought out the sweet-savoury duality that makes Thai and Japanese food a global favourite.
And then came what we were nervous and excited to try, the Ghost broth ramen. Inspired by Korean fire noodles, this was a thick, spicy broth with chewy Korean-style noodles, corn, edamame, and oyster ear mushrooms. The heat was real, nose-running, eyes-watering real. But beneath the spice was a depth built from the fresh crunch of the veggies and the umami from the mushrooms, which gave this ramen its body. Imagine yourself with these bowls, warm, wild, and wonderfully inventive, as the clouds roll in and you yearn for food that truly hits the spot.
INR 1,500 onwards for two. On till the end of August. At Jubilee Hills.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress