With a fresh take on matcha, this new menu in Hyderabad has a range of delights

Pop culture and movies have always shaped the way we live—sometimes through conscious lifestyle changes, other times through subtle shifts in our likes, dislikes, and everyday preferences. While fashion and home décor have long been under their influence, food too has now entered the conversation. Eat Pray Love gave artisanal pasta a global stage, anime brought Japanese cuisine into our everyday meals, and Harry Potter turned butterbeer into a cult favourite.
More recently, TikTok trends and Instagram’s visual aesthetic have changed how we approach even our morning coffee.The pandemic gave us dalgona coffee — a foamy, photogenic beverage that felt like a social peer pressure moment. Now, matcha is enjoying the same spotlight. Traditionally a ceremonial Japanese green tea, matcha is celebrated for its antioxidant-rich profile and distinct, earthy taste. Over time, it’s climbed the charts on Instagram, and cafés are responding. One such spot is Roast CCx in Hyderabad, where a dedicated Super Matcha Menu caught our eye.
Possibly one of the city’s largest cafés, it hums with energy—coffee aficionados, remote workers, creative conversations, business chats, and lazy brunches all coexist here. The space has a roastery, an R&D section, a private theatre, banquet hall, and multiple seating zones. We picked a cosy window seat to dive into the matcha spread.
We started with the Matcha granola bowl—honey-soaked oats, raisins, cashews, pumpkin seeds, banana, blueberries, and pomegranate sat atop smooth, creamy yogurt where matcha played a soft, subtle role. The Matcha basque cheesecake was next, a dense swirl of matcha cream cheese over a delicate crumb, capped with a caramel glaze.
The Matchamisu — an earthier twist on tiramisu — layered spongy ladyfingers with matcha cream, struck a perfect bittersweet balance. The Matcha roll was light, dry and airy, rolled with cream and coated in white chocolate.
For the drinks, the Strawberry matcha blended fruitiness with earthy green tea, while the Tender coconut & matcha cloud leaned tropical and smooth. The Matcha nitro with salted cream foam—a silky, earthy pour finished with a savoury, melting cloud of cream. It felt familiar, yet delightfully new.
`1,400 for two. At Banjara Hills.
