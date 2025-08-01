With a fresh take on matcha, this new menu in Hyderabad has a range of delights

Pop culture and movies have always shaped the way we live—sometimes through conscious lifestyle changes, other times through subtle shifts in our likes, dislikes, and everyday preferences. While fashion and home décor have long been under their influence, food too has now entered the conversation. Eat Pray Love gave artisanal pasta a global stage, anime brought Japanese cuisine into our everyday meals, and Harry Potter turned butterbeer into a cult favourite.

The new match menu

More recently, TikTok trends and Instagram’s visual aesthetic have changed how we approach even our morning coffee.The pandemic gave us dalgona coffee — a foamy, photogenic beverage that felt like a social peer pressure moment. Now, matcha is enjoying the same spotlight. Traditionally a ceremonial Japanese green tea, matcha is celebrated for its antioxidant-rich profile and distinct, earthy taste. Over time, it’s climbed the charts on Instagram, and cafés are responding. One such spot is Roast CCx in Hyderabad, where a dedicated Super Matcha Menu caught our eye.