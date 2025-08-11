With additions to the menu, this Hyderabad joint is perfect for a fun evening with your friends

The first dish on our table was the Wasabi Hashbrown chaat, served in a rustic terracotta pot. On taking the first bite, the wasabi hit our tongues like a train, but we soon got accustomed to the flavour. Without overpowering the authentic taste of chana and dahi chaat, the wasabi gave it a subtle but noticeable twist. Striking a contrast with the classic aloo tikki, the par-cooked potatoes in the hashbrown gave it a chunky, slightly crunchy and firm texture. We just couldn’t stop relishing this creamy, scrumptious mix of flavours.

We also tried the Not chilli chicken from the appetiser section. Replicating the classic chilli chicken, this crispy mock meat dish was made using soya, beans and carrots. With its spicy flavour profile, it would make the perfect bar snack.

From the bar menu, we ordered their famous Banarasi Patiala, which comes with options of a vodka, rum or gin base. We chose the gin. Sugarcane juice with a tinge of lemon and a generous portion of gin, this cocktail hit the right spot and felt perfect to get any party started.