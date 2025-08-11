With additions to the menu, this Hyderabad joint is perfect for a fun evening with your friends

Probably the best way to spend an evening or unwind after a long day at work is with a chill meal shared with your friends or colleagues. Some music, good vibes, delicious food and drinks — what more could one ask for? Places like this have started to host events such as board game nights, trivia evenings, karaoke and more, all aimed at fostering a community-building experience. Tucked under the skywalk, Mindspace Social is one such place that promises to leave you happy and dancing with a full stomach.
This week, we tried their new menu which comes with several additions for vegetarians. We walked in on a weekday afternoon and were pleasantly surprised to see quite a few people already lunching with their mates. The dimly lit space had a quirky mix of leather and rattan furniture, topped off with a red-lit ceiling. We sank into a plush leather couch, excited to begin our food trail.
The first dish on our table was the Wasabi Hashbrown chaat, served in a rustic terracotta pot. On taking the first bite, the wasabi hit our tongues like a train, but we soon got accustomed to the flavour. Without overpowering the authentic taste of chana and dahi chaat, the wasabi gave it a subtle but noticeable twist. Striking a contrast with the classic aloo tikki, the par-cooked potatoes in the hashbrown gave it a chunky, slightly crunchy and firm texture. We just couldn’t stop relishing this creamy, scrumptious mix of flavours.
We also tried the Not chilli chicken from the appetiser section. Replicating the classic chilli chicken, this crispy mock meat dish was made using soya, beans and carrots. With its spicy flavour profile, it would make the perfect bar snack.
From the bar menu, we ordered their famous Banarasi Patiala, which comes with options of a vodka, rum or gin base. We chose the gin. Sugarcane juice with a tinge of lemon and a generous portion of gin, this cocktail hit the right spot and felt perfect to get any party started.
For mains, we sampled the Sizzlin’ smash burger with a plant-based patty, served with fries on the side. The cheese sauce dip was a refreshing change from the usual café-style mayonnaise. The patty was slightly chewy inside, but had a crisp, well-seared crust. With cheese oozing into the patty, it was an absolute delight. We also tried the Kimchi momo ramen, topped with bok choy, fried noodles, spiced vegetables and momos. The spicy broth was hearty, though a little more of it would’ve enhanced the dish further.
To end on a refreshing note, we ordered the Coconut water matcha latte, a trending drink on most menus lately. It was layered with tender coconut water, coconut milk and earthy matcha, and topped with roasted coconut slivers. Once mixed, the drink offered a beautifully sweet yet grounded aftertaste.
`2,000 for two.
At Hitech City.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress