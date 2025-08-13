This Madhapur eatery’s new menu is full of comforting Indian dishes and beverages

Routines make our days simpler, giving them structure and setting up a flow, even for the most mundane tasks. Watering plants while brushing your teeth, or playing a calming lo-fi video while brewing your first cup of coffee, and suddenly, one has something to look forward to. However, they can feel tiring or boring after a few weeks or months. That’s a great cue to change it up to incorporate something new and vibrant.
This week, we revisited an eatery that’s done just this. Native Katha has been a hub for drool-worthy dishes from up north, serving everything from pillow-soft kulchas to creamy curries. Their new and updated menu launched in time for their anniversary has incorporated exciting dishes to cater to the local palate.
We took a spot right by the focal point of the eatery, a sky light allowing streams of natural light to gush in on a cloudy monsoon day. Garnished with a betel leaf, a Paan mojito was brought in soon after. With finely chopped gulkand, betel and mint leaves, the drink was incredibly cooling.
We also caught sight of the Gosht ke pani puri, replacing the humble chickpeas with a robust meat filling with sides of solkadi, sev and tamarind chutney. Although skeptical to be cheating on the classic ragada filling, all our doubts were put to rest with the first bite. The incredibly succulent meat rendered a smooth texture to the spicy flavour bombs.
Two dishes from the tandoor followed, both served with a fresh and zingy green chutney. The juicy Khao galli tandoori lollypops were grilled to perfection. For the seafood fans, the Tandoori prawns are a must try.
As the sun went down and the place transformed into a cosy haven, we dug into a rich Ghotala egg masala paired with a soft and buttery Amritsari chur chur kulcha. A fab vegetarian dish to pair with your breads would be the Dhaba chana masala, to end your meal on a satisfyingly desi note.
INR 1,000 for two. At Madhapur.