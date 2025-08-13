This Madhapur eatery’s new menu is full of comforting Indian dishes and beverages

Routines make our days simpler, giving them structure and setting up a flow, even for the most mundane tasks. Watering plants while brushing your teeth, or playing a calming lo-fi video while brewing your first cup of coffee, and suddenly, one has something to look forward to. However, they can feel tiring or boring after a few weeks or months. That’s a great cue to change it up to incorporate something new and vibrant.

Native Katha's new menu caters to the local palate

This week, we revisited an eatery that’s done just this. Native Katha has been a hub for drool-worthy dishes from up north, serving everything from pillow-soft kulchas to creamy curries. Their new and updated menu launched in time for their anniversary has incorporated exciting dishes to cater to the local palate.