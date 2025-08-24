A new bar in Hyderabad that is perfect to hang out with a few drinks and delicious bites

Skylines give character to a city — sloping roofs, skyscrapers, bungalows, or even just trees. This week, we headed to Teraso – the Indian Social Bar, overlooking the skyline of Durgam Cheruvu. While one side of the lake saw trees and bungalows, the other side was dense with glass buildings. The huge glass windows with ample natural light offers the feel of an open-sky bar, but enclosed to cater to the unpredictable weather of Hyderabad.

With indoor plants, green and brown interiors, and adorned with metal installations, the place exudes an industrial vibe infused with hints of nature. The central focus of the restaurant was the bar counter, with an inverted rock hanging from above, emulating a chandelier. They also have a small open kitchen counter for elevated experiential dining.

Indulge checked out Teraso – the Indian Social Bar for some mouth-watering food

The menu curated by chef Mohammad Ismail is themed ‘Journey through Time.’ For the masses, there is Indian classics, while for those who like to experiment, quintessential Indian bar bites are reimagined. Owing to the vast rooftop feel, the cocktail menu is inspired by the sky and its elements.