A new bar in Hyderabad that is perfect to hang out with a few drinks and delicious bites

Skylines give character to a city — sloping roofs, skyscrapers, bungalows, or even just trees. This week, we headed to Teraso – the Indian Social Bar, overlooking the skyline of Durgam Cheruvu. While one side of the lake saw trees and bungalows, the other side was dense with glass buildings. The huge glass windows with ample natural light offers the feel of an open-sky bar, but enclosed to cater to the unpredictable weather of Hyderabad.
With indoor plants, green and brown interiors, and adorned with metal installations, the place exudes an industrial vibe infused with hints of nature. The central focus of the restaurant was the bar counter, with an inverted rock hanging from above, emulating a chandelier. They also have a small open kitchen counter for elevated experiential dining.
The menu curated by chef Mohammad Ismail is themed ‘Journey through Time.’ For the masses, there is Indian classics, while for those who like to experiment, quintessential Indian bar bites are reimagined. Owing to the vast rooftop feel, the cocktail menu is inspired by the sky and its elements.
We took a seat by the window to soak in the view. First to arrive on our table was a new take on masala peanuts — a favourite bar snack. Tossed with tomatoes, onion, and spices, this was served in an ice-cream cone; reminding us of roadside bhel in paper cones. We paired it with the First light, a vodka and mango wine-based drink with smooth, rich fruity notes, served with a leaf skeleton. Then came the Beetroot shikampuri, a succulent velvety beetroot kebab made with galouti masalas and a creamy yogurt centre.
The earthy beetroot, perfectly balanced with cardamom, melted in our mouth. Next was the Avocado and Quinoa puri chaat, a twist on dahi puri! A large puri was filled with spiced potatoes, guacamole, red quinoa, garnished with sev, pomegranate seeds, and dahi. It tasted as interesting as it looked — colourful, layered, and bursting with textures. To wash our palate, we tried The blood moon from the cocktail menu— a vodka-based drink with coconut and frothy egg white, it was finished with a salty rice paper butterfly.
We then sampled the Palak paneer momos, perfect for those looking for comforting flavours with a reimagined preparation. The chewy dumplings were filled with creamy spiced paneer and served with palak gravy. On the meaty side, the Anda shaami chicken with tomato salsa stood out — a hardboiled egg deep-fried with minced chicken covering, crispy outside with soft egg within, finished with tangy salsa. We also sampled the indulgent Mango chilli chicken lollipop, which went well with the Float and Feather, a gin-based drink, was fruity and gentle with notes of yuzu.
From the mocktails, Ruby Dusk was a smooth earl-grey kombucha with floral and berry notes. We finished with Textures of gajar ka halwa, a contemporary take on the earthy dessert. Served in three styles — halwa foam, the classic version, and ice cream—each retained the flavour while offering different mouthfeels, making it truly experiential.
`1,500 for two.
At Nandagiri Hills.
