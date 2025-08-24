Sweet as nectar: head to this café for healthy, flavourful bites

Hyderabad

As the festive season approaches, sweet cravings take charge. While we want to enjoy the decadence, we are also conscious of our health; and this is where YummyBee comes into the picture. Known for guilt-free indulgence, their desserts are gluten-free, sugar-free and maida-free.

We tried their newly launched Boba teas and some sweets. Hopping on to the trend, their Matcha boba tea with chewy tapioca pearls, was earthy, and a delight to have. The Thai boba, with a comforting chai flavour felt like a cool breeze on a warm day.

For the desserts, we tried the Basque cheesecake, with pillow-soft cream-cheese which melted in our mouth. The Trinity pastry, a layer of Chocolate hazelnut cake topped with a generous, fluffy chocolate mousse and chocolate leaves. The Rasmalai pastry with dominant flavours of saffron and pistachio took us back to the festive Indian desserts. We also sampled the Chocolate tiramisu, which was soft and decadent.

