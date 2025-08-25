Hyderabad

Check out this café’s fruity monsoon delights in Raidurg

Lillie’s – The Boho Café captures the timeless pairing of berries and cream with charm through their special seasonal edit
Check out this café’s fruity monsoon delights in Raidurg
Barish French toast
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

There’s a classic duo in the dessert world, berries and cream. From ice creams to pastries and even fine entremets, this pairing shows up everywhere. The refreshing tartness of berries with the soft lightness of cream is a combination that never fails to delight. This monsoon, we visited Lillie’s – The Boho Café to try their special seasonal edit that captures this timeless pairing with charm, making it a perfect stop for a rainy-day treat.

What does Lillie's monsoon edit offer?

We started with a Cherry hot chocolate, a warm and cosy drink for rainy weather. The chocolate was thick and indulgent yet not overly sweet. With every sip, we tasted little pieces of cherry that added brightness and a fruity depth. Together, the rich cocoa and the tart cherries made for a comforting and luxurious drink.

Check out this café’s fruity monsoon delights in Raidurg
Mulberry French toast

Next came the café’s monsoon French toasts. The Mulberry French toast was beautifully plated with fluffy golden bread topped with whipped cream, mulberry syrup, and fresh mulberries. The syrup was mildly sweet, the fruit added a pleasant tartness, and the cream kept the dish light and airy. It was indulgent but never heavy.

Check out this café’s fruity monsoon delights in Raidurg
Berry Crossiant

The Barish French toast was made for fruit lovers. This version came with mulberry cream and a poached pear sitting neatly on top. It was finished with crunchy granola and a sprinkle of dry fruits. Every bite brought a mix of flavours and textures, from the softness of the pear to the creaminess of the toast and the crunch of the toppings.

To wrap up, we tried a Berry croissant, filled with mulberry jam, cream, and fresh fruit. The pastry was buttery and flaky, and the filling reminded us once again why berries and cream are adored everywhere.

INR 1,300 for two. At Raidurg.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Check out this café’s fruity monsoon delights in Raidurg
This beautiful boho-themed café in Hyderabad draws inspiration from ethnic and global influences, nature, and art
Monsoon menu
Lillies - the boho cafe
Raidurg

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com