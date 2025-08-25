Check out this café’s fruity monsoon delights in Raidurg

There’s a classic duo in the dessert world, berries and cream. From ice creams to pastries and even fine entremets, this pairing shows up everywhere. The refreshing tartness of berries with the soft lightness of cream is a combination that never fails to delight. This monsoon, we visited Lillie’s – The Boho Café to try their special seasonal edit that captures this timeless pairing with charm, making it a perfect stop for a rainy-day treat.

What does Lillie's monsoon edit offer?

We started with a Cherry hot chocolate, a warm and cosy drink for rainy weather. The chocolate was thick and indulgent yet not overly sweet. With every sip, we tasted little pieces of cherry that added brightness and a fruity depth. Together, the rich cocoa and the tart cherries made for a comforting and luxurious drink.