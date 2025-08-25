Check out this café’s fruity monsoon delights in Raidurg

There’s a classic duo in the dessert world, berries and cream. From ice creams to pastries and even fine entremets, this pairing shows up everywhere. The refreshing tartness of berries with the soft lightness of cream is a combination that never fails to delight. This monsoon, we visited Lillie’s – The Boho Café to try their special seasonal edit that captures this timeless pairing with charm, making it a perfect stop for a rainy-day treat.
We started with a Cherry hot chocolate, a warm and cosy drink for rainy weather. The chocolate was thick and indulgent yet not overly sweet. With every sip, we tasted little pieces of cherry that added brightness and a fruity depth. Together, the rich cocoa and the tart cherries made for a comforting and luxurious drink.
Next came the café’s monsoon French toasts. The Mulberry French toast was beautifully plated with fluffy golden bread topped with whipped cream, mulberry syrup, and fresh mulberries. The syrup was mildly sweet, the fruit added a pleasant tartness, and the cream kept the dish light and airy. It was indulgent but never heavy.
The Barish French toast was made for fruit lovers. This version came with mulberry cream and a poached pear sitting neatly on top. It was finished with crunchy granola and a sprinkle of dry fruits. Every bite brought a mix of flavours and textures, from the softness of the pear to the creaminess of the toast and the crunch of the toppings.
To wrap up, we tried a Berry croissant, filled with mulberry jam, cream, and fresh fruit. The pastry was buttery and flaky, and the filling reminded us once again why berries and cream are adored everywhere.
INR 1,300 for two. At Raidurg.
