Numerous generational recipes are spotlighted at this opulent new eatery in Banjara Hills

Having ‘tiffins’ or lighter dishes is customary in numerous Telugu homes, and so we began our meal with the Dibba rotte, served with paanakam, a sweet jaggery-based side dish. Crispy on the outside and fluffy inside, we paired ours with a host of house-made podis and chutneys served in a masala box. Proportions, grinding, fermentation techniques and spreading the batter evenly at the perfect temperature — all come together to form the perfect bite, we are told.

A super elaborate Sampporna bhojanam thali followed — including podis, chutneys, papads, curries and thick set curd to finish it all up. The papads, or vadiyalu, are sourced from women entrepreneurs in Srikakulam, serving varieties local only to the region. One such variety is the sesame papad, serving a little lesson in sustainability. Made from leftover pulp after extracting oil from the seed, the deliciously nutty papads are enough to make a bowl of plain dal rice exciting.

From the Hyderabadi menu, we tried the Kacchi gosht ki biryani which teemed with flavours in every grain of rice. For dessert, we dug into a creamy hand-pounded mixture of Gajar ka halwa that was divine, ending our meal on a supremely comforting note.

INR 4,000 for two. At Banjara Hills.

