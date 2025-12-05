This carnival in Hyderabad is a treat for all the food lovers

Do you miss those good old days when you’d throng to fairs and melas with your parents or friends, no expectations, just flavourful food and carefree fun with the people you love? Sometimes the simplest experiences bring the greatest joy, and that’s the magic of life’s little pleasures. Well, here’s your chance to relive those moments, or discover that much-needed ‘mela magic’ at Ironhill, Hyderabad. Known for its chill beer and delectable food, the Kukatpally brewery is currently hosting a wonderful food carnival, and it’s all things fun and vibrant. The space is decked up to capture a true mela vibe, with colourful triangular paper garlands strung overhead, adding instant charm. We could also spot carts and stalls serving food from different cuisines, each styled like a classic fairground counter. These live stations not only elevate the theme but also set the mood perfectly. They have a special curated menu for every counter.

We began our tasting trail with the Bamboo chicken skewers. Perfectly grilled, the juicy chicken chunks came out crisp, smoky, and utterly lip-smacking. Served on a simple steel plate with chopped onions and a wedge of lemon, the presentation stayed true to the authentic style you’d find at beachside stalls. We turned to the Matka cooler next. The drink in an earthen pot carried a subtle kick of green chillies. Refreshed, we made our way to the chaat counter. First up was the Samosa chaat! It came with crushed samosas topped with flavourful chole, curd, chutneys, and a generous sprinkle of crunchy sev. A total flavour bomb! And just when we thought it couldn’t get better, a plateful of Pav bhaji caught our attention. The buttery pav and bhaji made for the perfect duo.