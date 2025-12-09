This food platform steps into Hyderabad with a clean eating concept that’s genuine and satisfying

The newest cloud kitchen in town, Fresko, is taking a wholesome swing at everyday meals with its healthy, balanced bowl format. We tried two of their signature bowls — one vegetarian, another non-vegetarian — and both delivered on the promise of flavour without the food coma.
The Paneer cheese curry rice bowl is a healthy take on paneer makhani and comes packed with creamy, cheesy paneer layered generously over steaming white rice. It’s indulgent enough to feel comforting but light enough to keep it guilt-free. The Chicken curry rice bowl leans gently sweet, a flavour twist that works surprisingly well when paired with the rice. The chicken cubes are tender and when soaked in the curry, mind-blowing.
Both bowls arrive with sides of lightly spiced boiled potatoes, boiled onions and chunks of capsicum, adding texture and a bit of warmth to the otherwise creamy bowls. And if you like playing chef, the ‘build your own bowl’ option lets you customise your carbs, proteins, greens and sauces according to your mood.
What stands out most is how filling and tasty the bowls are without leaving you sluggish — a rare win for delivery meals.
Bowls starting at ₹269. Available online.
