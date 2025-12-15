Inka? Café: A culinary oasis in Hyderabad with artful delights

The café spreads out under the open sky. With the weather playing muse and the trees looking too inviting to ignore, we chose a table outdoors. The sky was crisp blue, the breeze cool enough and every detail hinted that this was a place meant to be experienced, not just visited. Our meal began with their Spanish latte, arriving in a gorgeous oversized mug crowned with peacock coffee art so pretty it felt criminal to sip. Sweet enough without added sugar, warm without heaviness, it was the kind of drink that starts conversations and mornings with equal ease.

Then came the parade of appetisers. The vegetarian Spanakopita — a firang samosa stuffed with spinach and cheese — sat topped with a delicate dallop of mayo, pretty enough for a postcard and delicious enough for us to finish in seconds. The Kung pao chicken hit with its tempting scent before it hit with the spice, sweetness and the crunch of red bell peppers, while the chicken remained juicy through every bite. The Chicken spring rolls? Bomb dot com — golden, crunchy, generously filled and perfectly paired with a sweet chilli dip. A secret spice that lingers.