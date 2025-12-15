Inka? Café: A culinary oasis in Hyderabad with artful delights

It felt like we’d taken a wrong turn and somehow wandered into Eden. Sunlight filtering through tall trees, the faint rustle of leaves and a cat lounging like it owned the place.
This was our first impression of Inka? Café, one of the newest corner of calm in Banjara Hills. Inka? Yes, written exactly like that — because inka in Telugu simply asks, aur kya? As if asking you to linger, to try one more sip, one more bite.
The café spreads out under the open sky. With the weather playing muse and the trees looking too inviting to ignore, we chose a table outdoors. The sky was crisp blue, the breeze cool enough and every detail hinted that this was a place meant to be experienced, not just visited. Our meal began with their Spanish latte, arriving in a gorgeous oversized mug crowned with peacock coffee art so pretty it felt criminal to sip. Sweet enough without added sugar, warm without heaviness, it was the kind of drink that starts conversations and mornings with equal ease.
Then came the parade of appetisers. The vegetarian Spanakopita — a firang samosa stuffed with spinach and cheese — sat topped with a delicate dallop of mayo, pretty enough for a postcard and delicious enough for us to finish in seconds. The Kung pao chicken hit with its tempting scent before it hit with the spice, sweetness and the crunch of red bell peppers, while the chicken remained juicy through every bite. The Chicken spring rolls? Bomb dot com — golden, crunchy, generously filled and perfectly paired with a sweet chilli dip. A secret spice that lingers.
Midway through, temptation struck again and we ordered the Strawberry matcha latte. A three-tone beauty that had tart red strawberry at the base, milk in the centre that was white, and sage green matcha floating above. This drink tasted as dreamy as it looked, the strawberry mellowing any grassy notes that usually come along with matcha.
The Lemon butter chicken arrived next, indulgent and aromatic, with chunks of garlic swimming in a silky sauce alongside herb rice infused with thyme and rosemary. Heavenly is the only word. And dessert? The Underbake cookie dough with vanilla ice cream was a warm, gooey childhood dream come true, finished with chocolate syrup and happiness.
₹1,200 onwards for one. At Banjara Hills.
