A little spice and a lot of cheer done right with this seasonal menu in Hyderabad

Calenders don’t really decide the season as much as the plates on our tables do. The feeling comes with layers of warmth, spice and indulgence. Dressed up for Christmas and New Year with festive deco that instantly makes you feel jolly, Salt Indian Restaurant’s Winter Menu feels like an invitation to slow down, feast generously and feel warm and cuddly with a refined edge.
We nearly ate our way through the entire menu and honestly, no regrets. The meal began with Paneer anjeer tikka, a true flavour curveball. Crunchy fig paste tucked between perfectly toasted paneer and finished with torched cheese. Sweet, smoky, gooey, all at once. The Roasted broccoli with peanut thecha and malai followed and if you have ever doubted green veggies like broccoli’s potential, this dish might convert you. Creamy, fiery and oh so decadent, it was easily one of the best versions of broccoli we’ve ever tried.
The Truffle murgh tikka elevated the familiar malai tikka with truffle oil, making it unapologetically fancy, while the dhaba style Bhatti da murgh did the opposite — rustic, charcoal flavours and finished with lemon juice that we just couldn’t resist squeezing on top. The dish instantly transported us to long highway drives and roadside dhabas we stop on the way.
A standout winter comfort was the Kala gajar & chukunder galaoti which was soft, melty and gently sweet, served on saffron roti with a dallop of ricotta cheese and nutmeg. It felt festive and nostalgic all at once with carrots and beetroots being the iconic winter veggies.
Seafood lovers are well taken care of too: Kerala fish fingers with raw mango aioli were crunchy outside but so soft and buttery inside that you wouldn’t even need to chew. It came along with crispy masala fries that complimented the fish. Basically a south Indian version of Fish & chips. The Prawn miriyalu was tossed with sliced onions, bell peppers and gongura pickle masala, delivering a packed punch with the juicy tiger prawns.
For mains, the Gobi mussallam stood tall — whole cauliflower florets soaked in a saffron-cashew gravy, rich and deeply satisfying. The Mutton champaran was winter perfection. It was spicy, tender, slow cooked in an earthen pot and came sealed with dough. Paya khorma paired beautifully with flaky parotta, while for the adventurous, Masaledaar pardha duck biryani turned out to be an aromatic revelation with tender duck meat and warming spices.
Dessert sealed the deal with Saffron pistachio bhapa doi, served with vanilla ice cream. It was soft, creamy, nutty and exactly how a cosy meal should end.
Salt’s Winter Menu isn’t just seasonal dining — it’s a festive, flavour forward celebration that’s meant to warm up that chilly desi soul of yours.
₹1,500 onwards for two. On till January 5, 2026. Available across outlets.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.