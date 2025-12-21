A little spice and a lot of cheer done right with this seasonal menu in Hyderabad

We nearly ate our way through the entire menu and honestly, no regrets. The meal began with Paneer anjeer tikka, a true flavour curveball. Crunchy fig paste tucked between perfectly toasted paneer and finished with torched cheese. Sweet, smoky, gooey, all at once. The Roasted broccoli with peanut thecha and malai followed and if you have ever doubted green veggies like broccoli’s potential, this dish might convert you. Creamy, fiery and oh so decadent, it was easily one of the best versions of broccoli we’ve ever tried.

The Truffle murgh tikka elevated the familiar malai tikka with truffle oil, making it unapologetically fancy, while the dhaba style Bhatti da murgh did the opposite — rustic, charcoal flavours and finished with lemon juice that we just couldn’t resist squeezing on top. The dish instantly transported us to long highway drives and roadside dhabas we stop on the way.