This medieval English tavern-style eatery in Hyderabad makes fantasy come alive with classic dishes
Once every few years, a piece of art, maybe a movie or a show takes over the zeitgeist completely, prompting everyone to stand up and take notice. Once the popularity has reached its crescendo, the art is etched in one’s memory fully be it with interesting merchandise or even a full-fledged eatery.
This week, we stepped into Alehouse at Gachibowli, which pays homage to one such show that took the entertainment world by a storm. Walking into the thick wooden door, flanked by flame torches and a faux stone wall to find ourselves in a medieval English tavern. A hearth, tavern style seating with handmade leather chairs and handmade cutlery resembling old weapons enveloped in leather pouches encompassed the ambience of the eatery.
Walking up the stairs, we found the ‘Hall of Faces’ as featured on the show, only to make direct eye contact with a huge red-eyed dragon figurine, upstairs, nearly throwing us off. As you may have guessed by now, the entire space is inspired by the popular TV show Game of Thrones.
The lounge serves varieties of beer, of course, alongside a host of signature cocktails. We perused through the multi-cuisine menu, and called for the Burmese Parcels. The delicious pastry pockets were stuffed with a creamy filling of vegetables and spices. The satisfying crunch encouraged us to go back for more.
The main course featured a host of Italian favourites along with classic English dishes. We were recommended the Shepherd’s Pie, which was brought in promptly. Along with the ambience, dim lights, and drinks, the dish brought the entire experience together. The perfectly made creamy mashed potatoes melted like a cloud, while the spice-filled meat and vegetables offered a robust mix of textures in every bite.
If you’ve stepped in like a weary traveller, you mustn’t leave without tasting the Chocolate of Heaven, a rich dark chocolate based dessert layered with creamy coconut. The velvety mousse cake sliding off the uneven cutlery transported us back in time.
INR 1600 for two, At Gachibowli