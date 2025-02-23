This medieval English tavern-style eatery in Hyderabad makes fantasy come alive with classic dishes

Walking up the stairs, we found the ‘Hall of Faces’ as featured on the show, only to make direct eye contact with a huge red-eyed dragon figurine, upstairs, nearly throwing us off. As you may have guessed by now, the entire space is inspired by the popular TV show Game of Thrones.

The lounge serves varieties of beer, of course, alongside a host of signature cocktails. We perused through the multi-cuisine menu, and called for the Burmese Parcels. The delicious pastry pockets were stuffed with a creamy filling of vegetables and spices. The satisfying crunch encouraged us to go back for more.

The main course featured a host of Italian favourites along with classic English dishes. We were recommended the Shepherd’s Pie, which was brought in promptly. Along with the ambience, dim lights, and drinks, the dish brought the entire experience together. The perfectly made creamy mashed potatoes melted like a cloud, while the spice-filled meat and vegetables offered a robust mix of textures in every bite.