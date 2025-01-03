Enjoy mouth-watering delights straight from the Telugu kitchen at this newly opened branch of a Hyderabad-based restaurant

The city's beloved restaurants hold a charm of their own, with unique vibes and irresistible culinary offerings that people adore. Their ambience and flavours shape their identity, making them culinary landmarks. Adding to this legacy, AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar has unveiled a new outlet in Nagole, and for Telugu food enthusiasts, it’s a reason to be happy.
The moment we stepped in, a grand vintage Indian door welcomed us with its timeless allure. The entrance itself felt like a story, a cosy bench setup beckoning us to pause before exploring further. As we went inside, the vibrant palette of yellow, blue, orange, and peacocok blue unfolded before us, with walls adorned by stunning paintings of Telangana’s village life. Every corner was a treasure trove showcasing antique pickle jars, rustic utensils, and windows with simple vertical grills, evoking the essence of a bygone era.
The wooden pillars and intricate wood carvings instantly transported us to a traditional Chettinad house, leaving us awestruck. Old earthen pots filled with lush plants added a rugged charm, and bamboowrapped lamps cast a soft, golden glow. Rooted in tradition, the place seemed brimming with a contemporary soul. Not to miss their uniquely designed bar, a true standout feature of all.
We started with Gongura paneer pockets, crispy golden delights with a rich paneer filling tucked inside perfectly fried pockets. Each bite was sheer bliss. For a non-vegetarian twist, we indulged in the Nalgonda mutton fry, authentic Telangana-style bite-sized mutton, expertly fried to a crisp. No visit to a Telugu kitchen seems complete without savouring traditional comfort food, and we couldn’t resist diving into the Avakaya pappu annam with Pachi pulusu. A nostalgic dish, Avakaya pappu annam combines rice with the mango pickle and thick tuvar dal, typically enjoyed as is. Here, however, it came paired with the tangy Pachi pulusu, a simple yet vibrant accompaniment made with raw tamarind extract and a fragrant oil tempering. Pouring the Pachi pulusu over the Avakaya pappu annam and relishing it was nothing short of soulful and a hearty experience.
Next, we indulged in Chicken-echameli, a beautifully spiced chicken curry cooked with aromatic traditional spices and a rich base of oil. Paired with buttery garlic naan, each bite was a burst of flavour we won’t soon forget. The chicken was tender and juicy, soaking up the spices perfectly, making every morsel irresistibly delicious. We experienced a pleasant touch of innovation with the Rani gari veg pulao, served directly in a cooker. The dish, perfectly cooked and infused with a medley of vegetables and spices, offered comfort.
To end our meal on a sweet note, we indulged in the decadent Jamun Ka Ghosla—soft, syrup-soaked gulab jamun paired with delicate pheni and drizzled generously with rich rabri. With each pour of the rabri, the dessert became more indulgent, and with every bite, our hearts were filled with pure satisfaction. Here’s to flavours that delighted our palate, and the ambience transported us to the good old days.
Rs 1,200 onwards for two.
At Nagole.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi