Enjoy mouth-watering delights straight from the Telugu kitchen at this newly opened branch of a Hyderabad-based restaurant

The city's beloved restaurants hold a charm of their own, with unique vibes and irresistible culinary offerings that people adore. Their ambience and flavours shape their identity, making them culinary landmarks. Adding to this legacy, AnTeRa Kitchen & Bar has unveiled a new outlet in Nagole, and for Telugu food enthusiasts, it’s a reason to be happy.

The moment we stepped in, a grand vintage Indian door welcomed us with its timeless allure. The entrance itself felt like a story, a cosy bench setup beckoning us to pause before exploring further. As we went inside, the vibrant palette of yellow, blue, orange, and peacocok blue unfolded before us, with walls adorned by stunning paintings of Telangana’s village life. Every corner was a treasure trove showcasing antique pickle jars, rustic utensils, and windows with simple vertical grills, evoking the essence of a bygone era.

The wooden pillars and intricate wood carvings instantly transported us to a traditional Chettinad house, leaving us awestruck. Old earthen pots filled with lush plants added a rugged charm, and bamboowrapped lamps cast a soft, golden glow. Rooted in tradition, the place seemed brimming with a contemporary soul. Not to miss their uniquely designed bar, a true standout feature of all.