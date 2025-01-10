The new party spot in Hyderabad is here, also serving delectable food

We are always on a quest for finding the perfect party spot in town. After a long, gruelling week at work, there’s nothing quite like unwinding, catching up with friends, and dancing the night away. Imagine dazzling disco lights, you dressed to the nines, surrounded by laughter and good vibes, indulging in unforgettable moments.
Now, throw in a menu brimming with mouthwatering delicacies, and you’ve got the ultimate escape. Newly opened The Rabbit Hole in Hyderabad, a plush lounge where the cocktails are crafted to perfection, the food is a culinary masterpiece, and the rooftop ambience feels like stepping into a whimsical wonderland.
As we entered, we were instantly captivated by the enchanting ambience. A dimly lit room, reminiscent of a chic club, greeted us with its cosy seating arrangements and a sleek bar counter that beckoned with promise. But what truly stole the show was the matrix lighting, a dazzling grid of tiny LED lights that danced in sync with the music. Operated by someone standing on the side, these lights transformed the ceiling into a dynamic display, adding an electric energy to the space. A stage and projector screen further amplified the club-like vibe, making it an ideal spot for unforgettable nights. As we ventured further, the atmosphere shifted entirely.
Stepping onto the rooftop dining area felt like entering a tranquil oasis. Bathed in natural sunlight and engulfed by lush greenery, the space was nothing short of magical.
We began with Dynamite prawns, a treat to the eyes and palate. Served in a champagne coupe, the prawns were coated in a creamy glaze that perfectly balanced sweetness and spice, teamed with a much-needed satisfying crunch. Paired with the cocktail Jojo’s spice, it was an epic combo worth remembering.
Next came the Mex chilli lime chicken, a melt-in-the-mouth delight. Served on skewers, it stood out with its bright green hue and bold marinade of green chilli, cilantro, chipotle, and cayenne pepper. We then indulged in everyone’s favourite comfort food, pizza.
The Karam podi veg pizza was an appetising fusion, weaving the traditional taste of karam podi into its cheesy embrace. Topped with a medley of fresh vegetables, gooey cheese, and a tangy sauce, this creation was a symphony of innovation and taste.
After this, we opted for Veg Thai curry, a wholesome medley of vibrant vegetables simmered in aromatic spices. Paired with perfectly steamed rice, it was a match made in culinary heaven. We also chomped on the crispy Burmese parcels, golden pockets stuffed with melty cheese, sweet corn, and spices served with a zesty dip.
For cocktail enthusiasts, we highly suggest the Silk whisper, a smooth gin concoction infused with the herbal notes of basil and rosemary. With its delectable food, inviting vibe, and impeccable offerings, this place truly left us happy!
Rs 1,500 upwards for two. At Kokapet.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi