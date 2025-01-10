The new party spot in Hyderabad is here, also serving delectable food

Stepping onto the rooftop dining area felt like entering a tranquil oasis. Bathed in natural sunlight and engulfed by lush greenery, the space was nothing short of magical.

We began with Dynamite prawns, a treat to the eyes and palate. Served in a champagne coupe, the prawns were coated in a creamy glaze that perfectly balanced sweetness and spice, teamed with a much-needed satisfying crunch. Paired with the cocktail Jojo’s spice, it was an epic combo worth remembering.

Next came the Mex chilli lime chicken, a melt-in-the-mouth delight. Served on skewers, it stood out with its bright green hue and bold marinade of green chilli, cilantro, chipotle, and cayenne pepper. We then indulged in everyone’s favourite comfort food, pizza.

The Karam podi veg pizza was an appetising fusion, weaving the traditional taste of karam podi into its cheesy embrace. Topped with a medley of fresh vegetables, gooey cheese, and a tangy sauce, this creation was a symphony of innovation and taste.

After this, we opted for Veg Thai curry, a wholesome medley of vibrant vegetables simmered in aromatic spices. Paired with perfectly steamed rice, it was a match made in culinary heaven. We also chomped on the crispy Burmese parcels, golden pockets stuffed with melty cheese, sweet corn, and spices served with a zesty dip.

For cocktail enthusiasts, we highly suggest the Silk whisper, a smooth gin concoction infused with the herbal notes of basil and rosemary. With its delectable food, inviting vibe, and impeccable offerings, this place truly left us happy!

Rs 1,500 upwards for two. At Kokapet.

