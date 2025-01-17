This new pan-Asian restaurant at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad serves delicious food along with exotic drinks

The city's love affair with pan-Asian cuisine shows no sign of slowing down. Every now and then, a new eatery emerges, offering a slice of the East’s culinary magic. Our latest discovery, Natsu, opened at Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills, takes this love to new heights. With its graceful ambience, refined flavours, and an undeniable charm, Natsu promises more than just a meal, more precisely an experience worth remembering.
A wave of calmness enveloped us as we entered the restaurant. Ready to savour a fine dining experience, we found ourselves welcomed into a space that exudes sophistication. The layout is thoughtfully designed featuring a chic bar area, an al fresco dining section for those who love the open air, and a serene indoor setup perfect for undisturbed indulgence.
The interiors are a harmonious blend of dark, rich hues that evoke a classy vibe, complemented by a serene, old-world charm with contemporary and vintage undertones. Stunning paintings adorn the walls, each reflecting elements iconic to various Asian cultures, while a corner showcasing antique utensils and artefacts further adds to the allure. Warm ambient lighting from elegant chandeliers casts a soft glow, enhancing the cosy yet opulent vibe.
We began on a crispy note with crackers paired with a couple of flavourful dips. It was just the start and we were already in love with the food. Next came the Silky edamame soup, decadence poured over delicate edamame seeds. It is prepared with creamy edamame purée and a hint of black garlic.
We then shifted to the most famous Japanese delight, sushi. The Korean gimbap rolls with spiced chicken dazzled with their bold flavours, while the vegetarian Midori rolls, boasting a medley of vibrant vegetables and a satisfying crunch, offered a tantalising experience.
The dumplings were too good to miss, with the Shanghai chicken dim sum paired with a fiery sauce. The Poached peking vegetables, encased in delicate sheets were a wholesome delight and among the finest we have tasted in the city. Crispy rankon, the lotus stem tossed with delicious sauces, offered an impeccable taste. But the Chilean sea bass was iconic. Wrapped in banana leaf, steamed to perfection, and expertly tossed, this steaming hot fish delicacy was sheer indulgence.
From the main course, the Asparagus palm heart, gently tossed in a savoury garlic sauce, was a pleasant start. The Kong phad kaprao, featuring stir-fried prawns, delivered a burst of flavour, while the Nanjing duck breast impressed with its tender texture and rich taste. The Nasi kerabu, butterfly pea flower-infused fried rice, came with a gorgeous light blue colour. The highlight was the comforting Fragrant chili garlic noodles though, wok-tossed with burnt garlic, chilli sauce, and green onions.
We rounded off the meal on a distinctive note with a dessert platter showing Kaffir lime-infused dark chocolate mousse, Tub tim grob, and homemade wasabi ice cream, a combination worth remembering.
Rs 3,000 upwards for two.
At Banjara Hills.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi