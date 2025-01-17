This new pan-Asian restaurant at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad serves delicious food along with exotic drinks

We began on a crispy note with crackers paired with a couple of flavourful dips. It was just the start and we were already in love with the food. Next came the Silky edamame soup, decadence poured over delicate edamame seeds. It is prepared with creamy edamame purée and a hint of black garlic.

We then shifted to the most famous Japanese delight, sushi. The Korean gimbap rolls with spiced chicken dazzled with their bold flavours, while the vegetarian Midori rolls, boasting a medley of vibrant vegetables and a satisfying crunch, offered a tantalising experience.

The dumplings were too good to miss, with the Shanghai chicken dim sum paired with a fiery sauce. The Poached peking vegetables, encased in delicate sheets were a wholesome delight and among the finest we have tasted in the city. Crispy rankon, the lotus stem tossed with delicious sauces, offered an impeccable taste. But the Chilean sea bass was iconic. Wrapped in banana leaf, steamed to perfection, and expertly tossed, this steaming hot fish delicacy was sheer indulgence.

From the main course, the Asparagus palm heart, gently tossed in a savoury garlic sauce, was a pleasant start. The Kong phad kaprao, featuring stir-fried prawns, delivered a burst of flavour, while the Nanjing duck breast impressed with its tender texture and rich taste. The Nasi kerabu, butterfly pea flower-infused fried rice, came with a gorgeous light blue colour. The highlight was the comforting Fragrant chili garlic noodles though, wok-tossed with burnt garlic, chilli sauce, and green onions.