The Punjabi food festival at this restaurant in Hyderabad offers authentic lip-smacking delicacies

The cosmopolitan city of Hyderabad is all about embracing new traditions, and along with it, new cuisines. New cafes, pan Asian, Mexican and Mediterranean restaurants are opening up in every corner of the city, celebrating all cultures. While this has been a long ongoing trend, the city is also going back to the Indian roots, reviving authentic flavours from different parts of this diverse country. Marriott Hyderabad resonates with this, and brings the flavours of Punjab to town with their food festival at Okra.
The festival hosts an extensive buffet menu with live counters and dessert sections, each dish reminding us of the smoky richness of the cuisine. We started our meal on a sweet note with avocado lassi. With just a tinge of avocado flavour, this was a thick, creamy and perfectly sweet concoction. They also offer mango, gulkand, rose, kesar, and the classic version. The lassi, served in a terracotta glass transported us to Punjab and left us excited to taste the food.
For the appetisers, we indulged in the classic Achari paneer tikka. Although the paneer was a little hard, the spicy marination filled with desi masalas was on point. Served with the quintessential pickled onion, it was a classic Punjabi preparation. From the live chaat counter, we tasted Aloo tikki chat, a lip-smacking dish. An aloo tikki, topped with curd, pomegranate, beetroot slivers, onion, crispy fried peas and sev, this dish is a must-try. The tikki was crispy on the outside and perfectly soft on the inside.
Another preparation from the live counter, was Chole Bhature, also served with Kheema for those who enjoy a hearty meat preparation. The Bhatura was soft, while the Chole, a slightly tangy preparation had a rich flavour of homely ghee. This delicacy was also served with pickled onion and chillis.
Reminding us of our grandmother’s food, we tried Kadhi pakora with chawal and Malai kofta. The kadhi was thick and had a prominent spice, going perfectly with the chawal. The Malai kofta, on the other hand, was subtly flavoured with notes of kesar, and a very soft kofta. We also indulged in their famous Dal Makhani, a creamy, wholesome dish which lived up to the hype.
Just like the beginning, we also ended our meal on a sweet note with Jalebi and rabdi, made right in front of us. It was crispy, and heavenly.
INR 2,100 onwards for one. On till January 26. At Okra, Marriott Hyderabad, Bhagyalaxminagar.