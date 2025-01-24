The Punjabi food festival at this restaurant in Hyderabad offers authentic lip-smacking delicacies

The cosmopolitan city of Hyderabad is all about embracing new traditions, and along with it, new cuisines. New cafes, pan Asian, Mexican and Mediterranean restaurants are opening up in every corner of the city, celebrating all cultures. While this has been a long ongoing trend, the city is also going back to the Indian roots, reviving authentic flavours from different parts of this diverse country. Marriott Hyderabad resonates with this, and brings the flavours of Punjab to town with their food festival at Okra.

The festival hosts an extensive buffet menu with live counters and dessert sections, each dish reminding us of the smoky richness of the cuisine. We started our meal on a sweet note with avocado lassi. With just a tinge of avocado flavour, this was a thick, creamy and perfectly sweet concoction. They also offer mango, gulkand, rose, kesar, and the classic version. The lassi, served in a terracotta glass transported us to Punjab and left us excited to taste the food.