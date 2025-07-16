Enjoy decadent desserts and savouries from this cloud bakehouse

From being just a celebratory indulgence, desserts have become a constant after every meal. Sometimes, after a long day of work, you do not want to step out for a sweet, and that's where cloud bakeries have worked their magic. This week, we tried Sourir Bakehouse's new additions to the menu.
The Chocolate chip fudge cafe — layers of moist, fluffy vanilla cake and chocolate chip fudge topped with a decadent cream. The French chocolate cake, a dense, rich, slice was gooey, and hearty. This was dusted with icing sugar, giving it a wholesome look.
We had to try their famous Tiramisu, and it did not disappoint! On opening the box, we were instantly filled with the aroma of coffee. Moist ladyfingers with espresso oozing out was layered between creamy mascarpone. The rum was just enough, not letting the taste overpower.
From the savouries, we tried the Summer salad Focaccia — a fluffy focaccia topped with chives, cream cheese, pesto, bell peppers, lettuce and purple cabbage, drizzled with honey. This flavourful dish is definitely a must-try!
`1,200 for two.
