Enjoy decadent desserts and savouries from this cloud bakehouse

From being just a celebratory indulgence, desserts have become a constant after every meal. Sometimes, after a long day of work, you do not want to step out for a sweet, and that's where cloud bakeries have worked their magic. This week, we tried Sourir Bakehouse's new additions to the menu.

A decadent trail

The Chocolate chip fudge cafe — layers of moist, fluffy vanilla cake and chocolate chip fudge topped with a decadent cream. The French chocolate cake, a dense, rich, slice was gooey, and hearty. This was dusted with icing sugar, giving it a wholesome look.