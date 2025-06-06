Sweet, spicy, and everything nice, this ‘Mangolicious’ menu serves up the best of the king of fruits

From chilled drinks to seasonal bites, the city’s eateries are going all out with mango festivals and curated menus. We recently dropped by Café Delhi Heights to try their newly launched Mangolicious menu — and let’s just say, we were blown away. Who knew this humble fruit could wear so many hats? From sweet to spicy, every dish offered a fresh twist on the familiar, making us see mango in a whole new light.

Just when we thought we had mango all figured out, came a twist in the story — the Green mango Aamras

We walked into the café, a space glowing with warm lights and comfy vibes, the perfect setting to start our Mangolicious adventure. First up, the Wild mango lassi — thick, dreamy, and oh-so-satisfying. With honey, saffron, mango, curd, and sabja seeds floating like tiny jewels on top, it felt like summer wrapped in silk. Just when we thought we had mango all figured out, came a twist in the story — the Green mango Aamras.

Cool to the eyes, fiery to the taste! This raw mango elixir packed a spicy punch that hit us like a zingy wake-up call — sharp, tangy, and totally addictive. And finally, the No-hangover mango mojito. Pretty as a postcard with its minty garnish and mango slice, it was refreshing, fizzy, and nostalgic. A sip took us straight back to those sun-soaked childhood days when post-play summer drinks were life.