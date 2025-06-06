Sweet, spicy, and everything nice, this ‘Mangolicious’ menu serves up the best of the king of fruits

From chilled drinks to seasonal bites, the city’s eateries are going all out with mango festivals and curated menus. We recently dropped by Café Delhi Heights to try their newly launched Mangolicious menu — and let’s just say, we were blown away. Who knew this humble fruit could wear so many hats? From sweet to spicy, every dish offered a fresh twist on the familiar, making us see mango in a whole new light.
We walked into the café, a space glowing with warm lights and comfy vibes, the perfect setting to start our Mangolicious adventure. First up, the Wild mango lassi — thick, dreamy, and oh-so-satisfying. With honey, saffron, mango, curd, and sabja seeds floating like tiny jewels on top, it felt like summer wrapped in silk. Just when we thought we had mango all figured out, came a twist in the story — the Green mango Aamras.
Cool to the eyes, fiery to the taste! This raw mango elixir packed a spicy punch that hit us like a zingy wake-up call — sharp, tangy, and totally addictive. And finally, the No-hangover mango mojito. Pretty as a postcard with its minty garnish and mango slice, it was refreshing, fizzy, and nostalgic. A sip took us straight back to those sun-soaked childhood days when post-play summer drinks were life.
For food, we started with the Classic hummus with mango salsa. It consisted of creamy hummus topped with mango chunks, crispy falafel, and a zesty mango salsa tempered with mustard seeds — a total game-changer. Paired with pita bread, it was a Mediterranean delight with a fruity twist.
Next up, the Mangolicious Pizza — yes, you heard that right. Each slice came loaded with gooey cheese, tangy sauce, and sweet mango bits. We continued with Mexican quesadillas, stuffed with veggies and mangoes, served alongside sour cream, guacamole, and a bold mango salsa verde. Steaming hot, smoky, tangy, cheesy — an absolute flavour bomb.
We ended our mango feast on the sweetest note with a bowl of Mango phirni, served in a charming earthen pot. Rich, creamy, and oh-so-desi, the phirni was delicately flavoured with elaichi, topped with juicy mango chunks and pieces of almonds. What a ride it was!
Rs 1,200 upwards for two.
The menu is live till June 15.
At Madhapur.
