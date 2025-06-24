Quick continental bites in Hyderabad for those always on the go

While some cafés ooze creativity and slow, artisanal living, others embrace the fast-paced lifestyle and hustle culture. You step in to see people dressed in formals, working on their laptops with a cup of coffee in hand. Work meetings, business ideas, pitch decks, and words like ‘POA’ and ‘EOD’ float in the air. Everyone’s cutting to the chase — talking business over a quick bite and some coffee before heading back to work. The Big Star Café in Nanakramguda captures this energy. Located in an office building, this café serves quick continental bites for those always on the move.

The interiors match the vibe — minimalist yet industrial. Grey cement walls and brick installations act as partitions, reflecting functionality and efficiency. A long, multi-seater table makes it perfect for team lunches. We found ourselves seated by a large glass window overlooking the gorgeous Hyderabad weather.