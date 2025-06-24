Quick continental bites in Hyderabad for those always on the go

While some cafés ooze creativity and slow, artisanal living, others embrace the fast-paced lifestyle and hustle culture. You step in to see people dressed in formals, working on their laptops with a cup of coffee in hand. Work meetings, business ideas, pitch decks, and words like ‘POA’ and ‘EOD’ float in the air. Everyone’s cutting to the chase — talking business over a quick bite and some coffee before heading back to work. The Big Star Café in Nanakramguda captures this energy. Located in an office building, this café serves quick continental bites for those always on the move.
The interiors match the vibe — minimalist yet industrial. Grey cement walls and brick installations act as partitions, reflecting functionality and efficiency. A long, multi-seater table makes it perfect for team lunches. We found ourselves seated by a large glass window overlooking the gorgeous Hyderabad weather.
From their new menu, we began with the Yuzu Apple — a fizzy, citrusy cooler made with green apple juice and soda. It carried a refreshing, earthy undertone. We also sampled the Hindustan cold coffee — a chilled twist on classic filter coffee. With ice cream and cream blended in, it had the rich, indulgent texture of a thick shake. Both drinks were refreshing and kept us reaching for more.
For mains, the menu features dishes designed to be quick and mess-free. We started with the Corn and cheese sandwich served with peri-peri fries. The corn, mixed with mayonnaise, was layered between lightly grilled bread lined with slices of cheese. It was filling enough to be a complete meal. Next came the Mushroom melt sandwich on white bread. With a creamy filling of two cheeses and white sauce, it’s a must-try for anyone who enjoys a burst of gooey, molten cheese.
Continuing the delicious trail, the Three cheese pizza was topped with mozzarella, yellow cheddar, and parmesan. Slightly on the saltier side, it paired well with the Hindustan cold coffee. We also tried the Garlic bread with cheese and pesto, made with hand-stretched bread. Topped with salty mozzarella, the pesto added a refreshing punch with the bold flavours of basil and nuts cutting through.
Even though monsoon hints are in the air, the mango obsession continues. From their seasonal mango menu, we tried the Mango ricotta bruschetta. A crispy base topped with ricotta cheese, freshly cut mangoes, and mint leaves — it was subtle in flavour, but a perfect end to the meal.
INR 1,000 for two. At Nanakramguda.
