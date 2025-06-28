An amalgamation of flavours, this new menu in Hyderabad promises guilt-free indulgence

With so many cafés opening up in Hyderabad every day, each place has a different approach to their food. Some like to experiment, while others like sticking to the quintessential dishes. In such places, even the simple dishes are brought to life with bold tastes and curated ingredients. The flavours are simple, but done to perfection. This week, we went to Yummybee, which has launched a new menu. What sets it apart is its motto of guilt-free food, with every dish gluten-free, sugar-free and maida-free.
From the new menu, we started with Basil spinach soup, which made our palate and heart go ‘wow’! A thick velvety concoction garnished with pumpkin seeds and nuts, it had a refreshing leafy taste being balanced with creamy coconut milk. Next on our table was the Apple and beetroot salad.
For those of us with a desi palate who love all things masala, a salad is not a very pleasing option. But Yummybee had done it just right. With fresh, crunchy, cut apples, beetroot, microgreens, lettuce, leafy veggies, pomegranate and feta cheese, this salad was served with an in-house dressing made with mustard, vinegar, and honey, giving a complete flavour profile. The restaurant also gives an option of making this vegan for the lactose intolerant.
We sampled the jalapeno poppers infused with succulent sweet corn and diced jalapenos to give a sweetness and a kick of spice in every bite. This was paired with spiced mayonnaise, complementing well. From the mains, we tried the fragrant Thai Green curry and rice. Garnished with basil leaves, the curry had a dominant taste of coconut which went perfectly with the rice. This was a creamy, decadent delight.
We ended our hearty meal with a refreshing Orange fresher, sparkling, citrusy orange juice with hints of mint.
Price INR 1,000 for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress