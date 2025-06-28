An amalgamation of flavours, this new menu in Hyderabad promises guilt-free indulgence

With so many cafés opening up in Hyderabad every day, each place has a different approach to their food. Some like to experiment, while others like sticking to the quintessential dishes. In such places, even the simple dishes are brought to life with bold tastes and curated ingredients. The flavours are simple, but done to perfection. This week, we went to Yummybee, which has launched a new menu. What sets it apart is its motto of guilt-free food, with every dish gluten-free, sugar-free and maida-free.

The guilt-free new menu at Yummybee, Hyderabad

From the new menu, we started with Basil spinach soup, which made our palate and heart go ‘wow’! A thick velvety concoction garnished with pumpkin seeds and nuts, it had a refreshing leafy taste being balanced with creamy coconut milk. Next on our table was the Apple and beetroot salad.