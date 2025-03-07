International Women’s Day 2025: These star hotels in Hyderabad are organising special brunches for women

Gather your girl gang and celebrate the day with some amazing food. Spend an elegant afternoon filled with a specially curated brunch, featuring themed desserts that pay tribute to inspiring women. Enjoy delightful activities, exclusive gifts for lady diners, and a luxurious styling lounge for the ultimate makeover experience.

Rs 3,999++ for two. March 8, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

At Encounters - Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.