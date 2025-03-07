International Women’s Day 2025: These star hotels in Hyderabad are organising special brunches for women

The excitement is palpable since its Women’s Day! From nurturing us in childhood to shaping our journeys and enriching our lives in countless ways, women have always been the heart of our existence. It’s a day to not just acknowledge their unwavering contributions but to celebrate them with gratitude and joy. And what better way to honour this spirit than with a lavish brunch? For the women who love to revel in great company, laughter, and exquisite flavours, here’s a curated list of some star hotels in Hyderabad hosting special brunches to mark this beautiful occasion.
Gather your girl gang and celebrate the day with some amazing food. Spend an elegant afternoon filled with a specially curated brunch, featuring themed desserts that pay tribute to inspiring women. Enjoy delightful activities, exclusive gifts for lady diners, and a luxurious styling lounge for the ultimate makeover experience.
Rs 3,999++ for two. March 8, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
At Encounters - Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.
A queen’s treat Every woman deserves a day of pampering and pure delight, and this is your chance to revel in it! Treat yourself to a specially curated brunch, brimming with irresistible flavours, from comforting sandwiches, pasta, and pizza to beloved chaat and more. Adding a touch of charm, the dessert spread will dazzle in delicate pink hues, featuring exquisite delights. To make the experience even more memorable, guests can unwind with a refreshing dip in the scenic pool at Aqua while sipping on exquisite cocktails from a curated selection.
Rs 2,950 per head. March 8, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Verandah & Aqua - The Park Hyderabad, Somajiguda.
Looking for the perfect way to make the women in your life feel cherished? Treat them to a lavish brunch, brimming with global flavours, gourmet delights, and heartwarming moments. Celebrate the essence of womanhood with a scrumptious spread of Asian specialties, continental classics, and decadent desserts, all crafted to celebrate strength, grace, and elegance. Gather your loved ones for a luxurious brunch and create memories over a feast fit for queens.
Rs 5,500++ for two. March 8, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. The Dining Room, Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills.
It’s truly heartwarming to see women being celebrated in countless ways. And here’s a little something to make the occasion even sweeter, a delightful feast just for you, ladies! Dive into a sumptuous spread featuring Roasted butternut squash soup, Paneer pasanda, Natu kodi pulusu, and Classic chicken parmigiana, among other gourmet delights. End on a sweet note with decadent desserts like Cheese and red velvet brownies, Cupcakes, and Fresh strawberry gateaux. So, what are you waiting for?
Rs 1,000 upwards for two. March 8, 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Okra - Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Tank Bund Road.
It is the day to celebrate in every way possible. Whether it’s a lively gathering with your girlfriends, a heartfelt tribute to the incredible women in your life, or simply indulging in a wellearned feast, make it an unforgettable affair. Expect a treat of gourmet delights, live cooking stations, and decadent desserts in an elegant setting. Enjoy exciting activities, exclusive giveaways, and a dedicated photo booth to capture joyful moments.
Rs 5,000 for two. March 7 & 8, 12.30 pm onwards.
At Seasonal Tastes - The Westin, Hitech City.
To the wonderful women reading this, your strength, grace, and kindness illuminate the world in the most beautiful way. You inspire, uplift, and nurture, often without even realising the magic you bring to those around you. Mark your day with Spirito Di Donna, an exquisite Italian-inspired feast, consisting of authentic Italian live counter, a decadent cannoli live counter, and specially crafted Women’s Day desserts especially for you!
Rs 2,799++ per head. March 9, 12.30 pm to 4 pm.
At Food Exchange - Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hitech City.