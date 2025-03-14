This well-known café in Hyderabad has launched a new menu with some interesting delicacies

There’s a certain joy in discovering new eateries. While the old favourites hold cherished memories, fresh spaces invite a scope for exploration. Often, cafés fall into different categories, the cosy neighbourhood joints or the upscale spots where we adjust our ways to fit the ambience. But breaking free from these notions is Panchatantra Café, a vibrant, artsy haven bursting with colours and creativity. Blending homely comfort with a lively café experience, it welcomes you to unwind with friends over a delightful multi-cuisine spread. With a brand new menu on offer, we stepped in to savour the experience firsthand.
It’s the kind of place where you can steal a quiet moment for yourself or simply bask in its understated yet artsy charm. The colourful doors and windows whisper nostalgia, adding a vintage twist to the space. Delicate paper streamers dangle from threads, swaying like decorations seen during festive celebrations, while warm bulbs cast a dreamy glow. With a courtyard, cosy indoor nooks, and a charming backyard, the café offers a perfect escape. Ador ned with artistic wall paintings, photo frames of some popular artistes, and bursts of colours, it beautifully marries old-world charm with contemporary comfort, making every visit feel like a homecoming.
To escape the scorching summer heat, we began with a chilled, invigorating iced tea, a refreshing prelude to the feast ahead. Our culinary journey started with Korean fried chicken, gloriously crisp and golden, with a signature touch of sweetness that made for the perfect appetiser. Then came the Farmer’s favourite pizza, a delightful medley of garden-fresh vegetables smothered in molten cheese, the cheese pull was nothing short of theatrical, stretching in dreamy strands. Next, we gorged on the Panchatantra special, Thai chilli basil noodles. A thoughtful blend of perfectly cooked noodles, succulent chicken, and aromatic spices, it played a tantalising game of flavours, beginning with a delicate sweetness before unfolding into a bold, fiery heat. Each bite was a surprising contrast, keeping us hooked till the end.
We didn’t stop here. Next came the soothing caramel shake, a velvety indulgence we didn’t even know we were craving until we sipped from the glass. Moving on, we relished the Classic grilled chicken with herb rice, a wonderfully plated dish featuring a succulent, sauceglazed chicken breast, fragrant herb rice, and a side of freshly sautéed vegetables. Packed with protein and fibres, it was a wholesome delight. Unable to resist, we also called for the Guacamole bruschetta. The crisp bread, crowned with a vibrant medley of onions, tomatoes, and rich, creamy guacamole, carried a sense of tanginess that lifted our spirits. If you are a coffee enthusiast, don’t miss their unique offering Narangi, a blend of coffee and orange flavour! From start to finish, this feast was a beautiful experience.
Rs 500 upwards for two.
At Begumpet.
