This well-known café in Hyderabad has launched a new menu with some interesting delicacies

To escape the scorching summer heat, we began with a chilled, invigorating iced tea, a refreshing prelude to the feast ahead. Our culinary journey started with Korean fried chicken, gloriously crisp and golden, with a signature touch of sweetness that made for the perfect appetiser. Then came the Farmer’s favourite pizza, a delightful medley of garden-fresh vegetables smothered in molten cheese, the cheese pull was nothing short of theatrical, stretching in dreamy strands. Next, we gorged on the Panchatantra special, Thai chilli basil noodles. A thoughtful blend of perfectly cooked noodles, succulent chicken, and aromatic spices, it played a tantalising game of flavours, beginning with a delicate sweetness before unfolding into a bold, fiery heat. Each bite was a surprising contrast, keeping us hooked till the end.

We didn’t stop here. Next came the soothing caramel shake, a velvety indulgence we didn’t even know we were craving until we sipped from the glass. Moving on, we relished the Classic grilled chicken with herb rice, a wonderfully plated dish featuring a succulent, sauceglazed chicken breast, fragrant herb rice, and a side of freshly sautéed vegetables. Packed with protein and fibres, it was a wholesome delight. Unable to resist, we also called for the Guacamole bruschetta. The crisp bread, crowned with a vibrant medley of onions, tomatoes, and rich, creamy guacamole, carried a sense of tanginess that lifted our spirits. If you are a coffee enthusiast, don’t miss their unique offering Narangi, a blend of coffee and orange flavour! From start to finish, this feast was a beautiful experience.

Rs 500 upwards for two.

At Begumpet.

