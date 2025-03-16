Step in for an Iftar meal with seasonal favourites and global grub at this restaurant

Large cauldrons simmering with the meaty goodness of slow-cooked Haleem, soft stickiness of dates making one’s palate their temporary home with a luscious caramel texture, a sweet beverage ensuring one is hydrated through a potentially heavy dinner. The experience of an Iftar feast isn’t just any mere meal, but a beckoning to sit back and savour the delicious memories of the season.

We stepped into Feast at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel to savour the celebration of the season, with a new Ramzan special dinner buffet spread featuring global cuisines alongside local delicacies. We started our meal with almond stuffed dates, a customary way to break fast.

Soon, we dove headfirst into a platter that had a spread of cut fruit, Hyderabadi dahi wada, Chicken patti samosa — all classic dishes typically served during the holy month. The chilled dahi wadas with a light tempering of turmeric and curry leaves cooled us down on the hot summer evening, while the sweet Nimbu sharbat executed the expert job of keeping our hydration levels in check.

The spread featured an assortment of appetisers, of which the juicy Murgh banjara kebab eased us into the heavier savouries. We then headed to the highlight of the spread, a Haleem station, complete with servings of condiments like fried onions, cashews, ghee and chopped mint leaves, all of which could make or break a well-made bowl of Haleem. Albeit with a slightly runny texture, this one didn’t disappoint.

Aside from the Ramzan special dishes, the extensive buffet spread also features live grill stations, cheese boards, Mezze platters and a wide variety of salads. Soon, it was time for the piece de résistance, the Hyderabadi gosht dum biryani, served in a warm clay pot. The lid opened up to reveal not just the piping hot delicacy, but also a collective excitement at the table. With a masterful balance of flavours, and rice that was neither too soft nor al dente, the biryani was made to perfection.

₹5,200 for two.

At Nanakramguda.