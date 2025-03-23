Indulge in fresh salads and appetisers with this Hyderabad eatery’s new seasonal menu

However, the season isn’t without its merits, with delicious produce making its way into the markets, and into our kitchens. From crispy watermelons to zingy lemons entrusted with the responsibility of calming down frustrated city dwellers, there is respite. And when the king of fruits makes an entrance, one bite of the perfectly ripe, perfectly sweet piece of heaven is all it takes to forgive and forget all the trials summers bring with them.

We walked into the fully packed Toscano this week to get a sneak peek into their newly launched summer menu. Taking a spot amid the bustling eatery, done up in contemporary art deco elements, we snacked on the amuse bouche of sliced bread with pesto in olive oil and salsa.

Drinks came in promptly, starting with the Redelicious, a watermelon and cranberry based cooler topped with soda - just what the hot day called for. For piña colada fans, the Mango Delight, with Alphonso mango pulp, coconut cream and pineapple is a must-try, only made better with the addition of mango.