Indulge in fresh salads and appetisers with this Hyderabad eatery’s new seasonal menu

Summers bring out distinct, strong memories for most of us. Be it getting packed off to a grandparent’s home to spend the holidays, and assisting in important tasks like making pickles or papads to last through the year, or standing in front of the cooler after a gruelling day of being outdoors.
The first few weeks of entering into the season after the cosy winter are challenging. We scramble for the lightest cotton outfits, increase water intake, go through a bout or two of the flu and of course, are unable to function without the air conditioner.
However, the season isn’t without its merits, with delicious produce making its way into the markets, and into our kitchens. From crispy watermelons to zingy lemons entrusted with the responsibility of calming down frustrated city dwellers, there is respite. And when the king of fruits makes an entrance, one bite of the perfectly ripe, perfectly sweet piece of heaven is all it takes to forgive and forget all the trials summers bring with them.
We walked into the fully packed Toscano this week to get a sneak peek into their newly launched summer menu. Taking a spot amid the bustling eatery, done up in contemporary art deco elements, we snacked on the amuse bouche of sliced bread with pesto in olive oil and salsa.
Drinks came in promptly, starting with the Redelicious, a watermelon and cranberry based cooler topped with soda - just what the hot day called for. For piña colada fans, the Mango Delight, with Alphonso mango pulp, coconut cream and pineapple is a must-try, only made better with the addition of mango.
We paired our drinks with the Summer Crostini in varieties of toppings with suitable summer cheese, with a side of summer fruits and greens. Of the three variants, the Stracciatella with olives and avocado stood out, making us reach out for a second bite.
From the selection of summer salads, we called for the Mango and melon salad with smoked fior di latte. With chunky slices of ripe mango, sliced melons, olives and a generous addition of arugula with lettuce, the salad was light and tangy, owing to the sweet balsamic reduction. Topped with smoked cheese, the salad was deliciously cooling yet filling.
The Summer Sandwich had buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce and guacamole wrapped in freshly baked, soft sourdough bread that was enjoyable even on its own. The portion sizes were big, enough for two.
For those looking to try classics, we’d recommend the Spaghetti Carbonara with a deliciously creamy sauce, and pasta cooked to perfection.
₹1000 for two, at Madhapur