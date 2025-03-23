The exclusive festival at this upscale Asian eatery in Hyderabad features comforting Ramen and Laksa bowls

A simmering pot of jasmine tea waiting to be poured out, chopsticks lying intently across the menu, watercolour paintings of little birds atop bamboo trees and plush seating, waiting to invite guests to relax and savour some delicious food. The sights and sounds at an Asian eatery are undeniably characteristic, often coming in with the promise of good food.

This week, we walked into Holy Basil at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Hyderabad Banjara Hills to check out their exclusive month-long festival featuring comforting Ramen and Laksa Bowls. The space was relaxing right from the entrance of the property which featured a stunning water installation whose sounds permeated across the lobby. A little further, we spotted an art exhibition featuring works by local artists.