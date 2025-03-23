The exclusive festival at this upscale Asian eatery in Hyderabad features comforting Ramen and Laksa bowls

A simmering pot of jasmine tea waiting to be poured out, chopsticks lying intently across the menu, watercolour paintings of little birds atop bamboo trees and plush seating, waiting to invite guests to relax and savour some delicious food. The sights and sounds at an Asian eatery are undeniably characteristic, often coming in with the promise of good food.
This week, we walked into Holy Basil at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Hyderabad Banjara Hills to check out their exclusive month-long festival featuring comforting Ramen and Laksa Bowls. The space was relaxing right from the entrance of the property which featured a stunning water installation whose sounds permeated across the lobby. A little further, we spotted an art exhibition featuring works by local artists.
We started our meal with a cooling Som Tam Salad, with a zingy vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes and shredded green papaya. Soon, it was time for Ramen. First was the Spicy Kimchi Ramen from a selection inspired by flavours across East Asia. The rich kimchi broth took us straight to Seoul, with spicy slices of kimchi, green onion and pickled ginger adding tons of flavour to every bite.
Next, we tried the Crispy Prawn Tempura Ramen in a chicken dashi broth. The deep-fried toppings were offset beautifully with the light broth, flavoured with shitake mushrooms, sesame seeds and daikon, making it an obvious choice for prawn lovers.
The Singaporean Style Laksa was a hit among other variants, with a light, coconut-based broth, rice noodles with bean sprouts and laksa leaves. We topped our bowls with toasted peanuts, and chopped coriander to further add to the texture. The Laksa also comes in a seafood variant, with generous additions of mussels, shrimp, scallops and fish cake.
Before heading back into the cacophony of the city, we sat back for just a moment longer with a chilled glass of Tub Tim Grob - with chilled coconut milk, water chestnuts and crushed ice, cooling us down from the spice and heat.
INR 2000 for two, at Banjara Hills.